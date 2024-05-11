May 11: International Windmill Day, World Migratory Bird Day

Today, on May 11, everyone can join the event dedicated to one of the most useful inventions in human history - the International Windmill Day, UNN reports.

Windmills first appeared in ancient Persia. They became particularly widespread in Europe during the Middle Ages.

Windmills were also widespread in Ukraine. They were placed in fields and on roadsides, mostly in the south. Under the windmills, travelers would stop and measure their further journey.

In the Netherlands, windmills helped to free flooded lands from the sea.

For centuries, windmills have been inextricably linked to agriculture. But despite the emergence of more efficient ways to turn grain into flour, windmills have not lost their relevance. Today, they are a source of cheap and environmentally friendly energy.

Also today, on the second Saturday of May, you can join the events dedicated to the World Migratory Bird Day.

The main goal of the holiday is to expand people's knowledge about migratory birds and draw attention to global environmental changes that are destroying bird habitats. On this day, ornithologists call for the restoration of the natural conditions familiar to migratory birds for migration, breeding and egg-laying.

According to scientists, almost every tenth species of migratory bird is now threatened with extinction.

Today is also Ego Awareness Day.

Selfishness is a human condition and behavioral pattern that is aimed at obtaining personal benefits regardless of the cost to others. Egoism is inherent in all people, but everyone has their own manifestations and degrees of development of this condition.

So, today is a great opportunity to think about whether your selfishness is going beyond reasonable limits, and whether you are harming the people around you with your excessive ego.

According to the church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of the Equal-to-the-Apostles brothers Cyril and Methodius, the founders of the Slavic written language.

The brothers were born in Greece and both took monastic vows. Cyril and Methodius preached in lands inhabited by Slavic tribes. It was for them that the brothers created an alphabet based on the Greek alphabet, which went down in history as the Cyrillic alphabet.

The brothers translated the Gospel and many other church books into Cyrillic.

Today Cyril, Methodius, Constantine, Michael, Rostislav, and Alexander celebrate their name days.