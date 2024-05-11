May 11: International Windmill Day, World Migratory Bird Day

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 75332 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 105941 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 148869 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 153032 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249600 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173931 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165213 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148295 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225486 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113046 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 45420 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 40401 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 34446 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 58794 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 52876 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 249600 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225486 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211645 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237407 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224246 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 75327 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 52861 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 58783 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112743 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113650 views
Actual
May 11: International Windmill Day, World Migratory Bird Day

May 11: International Windmill Day, World Migratory Bird Day

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 116341 views

Today, on May 11, everyone can join the event dedicated to one of the most useful inventions in human history - International Windmill Day. Windmills first appeared in ancient Persia.

Today, on May 11, everyone can join the event dedicated to one of the most useful inventions in human history - the International Windmill Day, UNN reports.

Windmills first appeared in ancient Persia. They became particularly widespread in Europe during the Middle Ages.

Windmills were also widespread in Ukraine. They were placed in fields and on roadsides, mostly in the south. Under the windmills, travelers would stop and measure their further journey.

In the Netherlands, windmills helped to free flooded lands from the sea.

For centuries, windmills have been inextricably linked to agriculture. But despite the emergence of more efficient ways to turn grain into flour, windmills have not lost their relevance. Today, they are a source of cheap and environmentally friendly energy.

Also today, on the second Saturday of May, you can join the events dedicated to the World Migratory Bird Day.  

The main goal of the holiday is to expand people's knowledge about migratory birds and draw attention to global environmental changes that are destroying bird habitats. On this day, ornithologists call for the restoration of the natural conditions familiar to migratory birds for migration, breeding and egg-laying.

According to scientists, almost every tenth species of migratory bird is now threatened with extinction.

Today is also Ego Awareness Day.

Selfishness is a human condition and behavioral pattern that is aimed at obtaining personal benefits regardless of the cost to others. Egoism is inherent in all people, but everyone has their own manifestations and degrees of development of this condition.

So, today is a great opportunity to think about whether your selfishness is going beyond reasonable limits, and whether you are harming the people around you with your excessive ego.

According to the church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of the Equal-to-the-Apostles brothers Cyril and Methodius, the founders of the Slavic written language.

The brothers were born in Greece and both took monastic vows. Cyril and Methodius preached in lands inhabited by Slavic tribes. It was for them that the brothers created an alphabet based on the Greek alphabet, which went down in history as the Cyrillic alphabet.

The brothers translated the Gospel and many other church books into Cyrillic.

Today Cyril, Methodius, Constantine, Michael, Rostislav, and Alexander celebrate their name days.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

UNN Lite
greeceGreece
europeEurope
netherlandsNetherlands
ukraineUkraine
iranIran

Contact us about advertising