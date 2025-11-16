Massive raids against illegal immigration begin in the US - Reuters

The United States of America has launched large-scale raids to combat illegal immigration. This is reported by Reuters, informs UNN.

Details

Thus, the US Department of Homeland Security stated that federal authorities conducted raids on Saturday at banking institutions in Charlotte, North Carolina, and plan to expand their efforts to combat illegal immigration to the southern US.

We are increasing the number of Department of Homeland Security law enforcement officers in Charlotte to ensure the safety of Americans and eliminate threats to public safety. Too many victims of illegal criminals recently — said Department of Homeland Security spokeswoman Trisha McLaughlin.

The agency did not specify how many law enforcement officers participated in the raids or the number of detainees, but blamed North Carolina officials, stating that their refusal to detain suspects sought by immigration authorities led to Saturday's operation.

At the same time, the publication indicates that the announcement of the raids caused fear and uncertainty, as similar operations in other cities led to the detention of people without criminal records.

Recall

Last week, the Donald Trump Administration introduced new instructions for consulates, allowing them to deny visas to elderly immigrants and individuals with certain diseases, such as diabetes and obesity. Visa officers must assess whether an applicant could become a "burden" on society, taking into account their ability to pay for medical care.

