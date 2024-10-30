Massive flooding in Spain: death toll reaches 63
Flooding in eastern Spain has killed at least 63 people. This is the highest number of flood victims in Europe since 2021, when 185 people died in Germany.
Emergency services in the southeastern region of Valencia confirmed the death toll at 62 just after noon local time on Wednesday, up from 51 earlier in the day.
Meanwhile, the central government office of the Castilla-La Mancha region confirmed that an 88-year-old woman was found dead in the province of Cuenca.
The death toll is likely the highest in Europe due to flooding since 2021, when at least 185 people died in Germany.