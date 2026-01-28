Massive fire breaks out in an elite hotel in Courchevel, France

A fire broke out at the famous ski resort of Courchevel in the prestigious "Grandes Alpes" hotel, where the "Rendez-vous" boutique, popular among Russian celebrities, is located. The fire quickly spread through the building, causing significant damage to commercial premises on the lower floors. This was reported by the BBC, writes UNN.

Details

According to official data, rescuers evacuated 83 people, including hotel guests and staff, due to the emergency. Thanks to the timely actions of fire departments, human casualties and injuries were avoided. However, the boutique premises, where high-profile events with the participation of Russian media personalities were previously held, suffered serious damage due to fire and water during extinguishing.

Currently, specialists are establishing the causes of the fire and assessing the total amount of damage caused to the hotel's infrastructure. The "Grandes Alpes" building remains temporarily closed until all examinations and restoration work are completed.

