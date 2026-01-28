$42.960.17
Zelenskyy warned that Russia is preparing for a new strike on Ukraine
06:50 PM • 10971 views
Rubio: the next round of negotiations will be held in a bilateral format - between Ukraine and Russia
06:25 PM • 10451 views
Government appoints new supervisory board for Energoatom: who is on it and what are its main tasks
06:10 PM • 10824 views
Ukraine is creating a “small” air defense command, which will be headed by Colonel Yevhen Khliebnikov
January 28, 03:19 PM • 14387 views
Ukraine protests to Hungary over false statements about election interference
Exclusive
January 28, 03:18 PM • 16932 views
The end of the old Western model: why Britain is restarting relations with China
Exclusive
January 28, 02:57 PM • 12910 views
Dollar or euro: which has a greater impact on prices in Ukraine, and which is better to choose for foreign currency savings
January 28, 02:19 PM • 24360 views
New restrictions are being introduced due to increased enemy attacks on trains: which regions will be affected
January 28, 11:48 AM • 23930 views
The GUR exposed over 60 vessels of the "shadow fleet" of Russia, Iran, and Venezuela transporting sanctioned oil
Exclusive
January 28, 10:05 AM • 27816 views
Escaping the cold: which warm countries do Ukrainian tourists most often choose in winter?
Publications
Exclusives
Massive fire breaks out in an elite hotel in Courchevel, France

Kyiv • UNN

 • 60 views

A fire broke out at the "Grandes Alpes" hotel in the Courchevel ski resort. 83 people were evacuated, and the "Rendez-vous" boutique suffered significant damage.

Massive fire breaks out in an elite hotel in Courchevel, France

A fire broke out at the famous ski resort of Courchevel in the prestigious "Grandes Alpes" hotel, where the "Rendez-vous" boutique, popular among Russian celebrities, is located. The fire quickly spread through the building, causing significant damage to commercial premises on the lower floors. This was reported by the BBC, writes UNN.

Details

According to official data, rescuers evacuated 83 people, including hotel guests and staff, due to the emergency. Thanks to the timely actions of fire departments, human casualties and injuries were avoided. However, the boutique premises, where high-profile events with the participation of Russian media personalities were previously held, suffered serious damage due to fire and water during extinguishing.

Currently, specialists are establishing the causes of the fire and assessing the total amount of damage caused to the hotel's infrastructure. The "Grandes Alpes" building remains temporarily closed until all examinations and restoration work are completed.

Factory fire in Greece: three dead, two missing26.01.26, 13:26 • 2792 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Real estate