Massive drone attack on Zaporizhzhia: explosions are heard in different districts

The Russian army is attacking Zaporizhzhia with drones, explosions are heard in various districts. This was announced by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, reports UNN.

Explosions in various districts of Zaporizhzhia - Fedorov reported.

The secretary of the Zaporizhzhia City Council and acting mayor, Regina Kharchenko, also confirmed the information about the explosions.

Stay in safe places! Our air defense is working! We hear explosions! Do not leave safe places! - Kharchenko reported.

Let's add

Monitoring channels report a number of enemy drones attacking Zaporizhzhia.