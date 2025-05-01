Massive drone attack on Zaporizhzhia: explosions are heard in different districts
Kyiv • UNN
The Russian army is attacking Zaporizhzhia with drones, as reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov. Explosions are heard in different parts of the city, and air defense is working.
The Russian army is attacking Zaporizhzhia with drones, explosions are heard in various districts. This was announced by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, reports UNN.
Explosions in various districts of Zaporizhzhia
The secretary of the Zaporizhzhia City Council and acting mayor, Regina Kharchenko, also confirmed the information about the explosions.
Stay in safe places! Our air defense is working! We hear explosions! Do not leave safe places!
Monitoring channels report a number of enemy drones attacking Zaporizhzhia.