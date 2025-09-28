Massive attack on Kyiv: 14 wounded already reported

$41.490.00
48.710.00
ukenru
Exclusive
08:59 AM • 4098 views
New opportunities and caution in plans: astro-forecast for all zodiac signs from September 29 to October 5Photo
Exclusive
08:33 AM • 8732 views
Theft of children's tights: thieves broke through a tunnel and cut a wall
07:36 AM • 10002 views
Massive Russian attack on Ukraine lasted over 12 hours: we will retaliate - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 14326 views
Vitamin D: why the body needs it and when doctors prescribe it
September 27, 04:24 PM • 42823 views
Russia not admitted to ICAO Council, six votes short
September 27, 03:30 PM • 63369 views
If Russia wants a blackout in Kyiv, it will get a blackout in Moscow - Zelenskyy
September 26, 02:33 PM • 77843 views
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watchVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 02:01 PM • 129258 views
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
September 26, 01:31 PM • 54545 views
Ukraine is ready to join the "Drone Wall" project: technical teams for preparation can be sent right nowPhoto
September 26, 12:45 PM • 46790 views
Zelenskyy asked Trump to provide Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles at a closed UN meeting – TelegraphVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
0.8m/s
55%
758mm
Popular news
Air defense is operating in Kyiv Oblast: most targets are flying towards the capitalSeptember 28, 12:37 AM • 15865 views
Russia launched Kh-101/555 cruise missiles from the Saratov regionSeptember 28, 01:02 AM • 18532 views
Explosions heard in Kyiv: Air defense working on enemy dronesSeptember 28, 01:39 AM • 27001 views
Kyiv under massive drone and missile attack: what is knownSeptember 28, 03:02 AM • 20371 views
Poland scrambled fighter jets due to a massive Russian attack on the territory of UkraineSeptember 28, 03:32 AM • 7622 views
Publications
How to get a driver's license in Ukraine: algorithm of actionsSeptember 27, 06:00 AM • 37149 views
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
Exclusive
September 26, 02:01 PM • 129255 views
American Pancake Day: top incredibly delicious pancake recipesPhotoSeptember 26, 12:18 PM • 54048 views
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South KoreaVideoSeptember 26, 09:01 AM • 64367 views
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain healthPhoto
Exclusive
September 26, 06:40 AM • 65262 views
Actual people
Vitali Klitschko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ihor Klymenko
Donald Trump
Oleh Syniehubov
Actual places
Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia
Sumy Oblast
State Border of Ukraine
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Video game maker EA close to $50 billion privatization deal - FTSeptember 27, 01:37 PM • 18337 views
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watchVideoSeptember 26, 02:33 PM • 77842 views
Hollywood opposes boycott of Israeli filmmakersSeptember 26, 09:12 AM • 40437 views
53-year-old actor Sacha Baron Cohen spotted on a date with 27-year-old OnlyFans model after divorcePhotoSeptember 26, 07:07 AM • 45429 views
Final part of animated Spider-Man trilogy has postponed its release by a weekSeptember 25, 10:47 AM • 47289 views
Actual
"Kalibr" (missile family)
Shahed-136
Kh-101
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Tu-95

Massive attack on Kyiv: 14 wounded already reported

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1606 views

As a result of the night shelling of Kyiv, four people were killed, 14 were injured, one of them in serious condition. In the Solomianskyi district, work continues on clearing the rubble of a residential building.

Massive attack on Kyiv: 14 wounded already reported

As a result of the night shelling of the capital, four people died, and 14 more were injured, one of them in serious condition. In the Solomianskyi district, where the floors of a residential building collapsed, work on clearing the rubble continues, said the mayor of the capital Vitaliy Klitschko, as reported by UNN.

Details

14 injured, one of them in serious condition. Four dead as a result of a massive enemy attack on Kyiv. In the damaged residential building in the Solomianskyi district, where the floors partially collapsed, rubble is being cleared

- the post says. 

The head of the city added that work is also underway at other locations that were damaged in various districts of the capital.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that as a result of the night attack on Kyiv, 4 people died, including a 12-year-old girl, and 13 people were injured. Residential buildings, a kindergarten, and the Institute of Cardiology were damaged. 

Alona Utkina

SocietyKyiv
Vitali Klitschko
Kyiv