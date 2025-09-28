Massive attack on Kyiv: 14 wounded already reported

As a result of the night shelling of the capital, four people died, and 14 more were injured, one of them in serious condition. In the Solomianskyi district, where the floors of a residential building collapsed, work on clearing the rubble continues, said the mayor of the capital Vitaliy Klitschko, as reported by UNN.

14 injured, one of them in serious condition. Four dead as a result of a massive enemy attack on Kyiv. In the damaged residential building in the Solomianskyi district, where the floors partially collapsed, rubble is being cleared - the post says.

The head of the city added that work is also underway at other locations that were damaged in various districts of the capital.

Earlier, UNN wrote that as a result of the night attack on Kyiv, 4 people died, including a 12-year-old girl, and 13 people were injured. Residential buildings, a kindergarten, and the Institute of Cardiology were damaged.