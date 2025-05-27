Mass shooting occurred in a park on a national holiday in the USA: there are dead and wounded
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of a shooting in Philadelphia, two people died and nine were injured. The shooting started around 10:27 p.m. local time, and police are investigating.
Two people were killed and nine injured in a mass shooting at Fairmount Park in Philadelphia, USA, late Monday night, UNN writes, citing local outlet WPVI.
Details
Among the dead are an adult male and an adult female, Commissioner Kevin Bethel said. Among the injured are three teenagers between the ages of 15 and 17.
The shooting began around 10:27 p.m. local time.
Multiple shots were fired, Bethel said, and investigators are working to determine whether multiple different weapons were involved.
No one has been detained, Bethel said, and no weapons have been found.
The names of the victims are not being released.
Video from Chopper 6 shows a large police presence at the scene.
Fairmount Park was crowded throughout the day as families and community members gathered for picnics on Memorial Day, which is celebrated as a national holiday in the United States.
