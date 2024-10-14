Mass mining of buildings reported in Ukraine: cases in Kyiv and Sumy
Kyiv • UNN
Kyiv and Sumy received reports of bomb threats at a number of facilities. In the capital, it concerns schools, and in Sumy, a court, education department, service center and treasury. Explosive experts and dog handlers are working on the ground.
"Today, after 12:00 in Sumy, 10 different state institutions reportedly received reports of mining in their buildings. Among them: Zarichnyi Court, the Department of Education and Science of Sumy City Council, a service center and the Treasury building. Explosive experts and dog handlers are working on the spot," Suspilne Sumy writes.
There was also information about mining of several schools in Kyiv.