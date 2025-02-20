Man's body found under rubble of house in Kherson after Russian air strike
Kyiv • UNN
Rescuers have found the body of a man under the rubble of a multi-storey building in Kherson destroyed by a Russian air strike. At least 6 people, including 2 children, were injured in the nighttime air strike.
In Kherson, the body of a man was found under the rubble of a multi-storey building after a Russian air strike, the head of the Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin said on Thursday on Telegram, UNN reports.
Rescuers have removed the body of a man from the rubble of the entrance of a high-rise building destroyed by a Russian air strike. The relevant services are currently identifying the deceased. My condolences to the family and friends
Recall
At night, Russians attacked Kherson with guided aerial bombs: one of them hit a 9-story residential building, partially destroying it. At least 6 people were injured, including 2 children.