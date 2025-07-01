$41.640.06
48.780.14
ukenru
Mandatory video recording of technical inspection from July 1: what will change for drivers and service stations
06:15 AM • 2281 views
Mandatory video recording of technical inspection from July 1: what will change for drivers and service stations
05:50 AM • 6571 views
Bachelor's admission: deadlines and rules in 2025
June 30, 07:06 PM • 13229 views
IMF approves 8th EFF program review, Ukraine to soon receive $500 million - Shmyhal
June 30, 02:53 PM • 80896 views
EU and Ukraine reach agreement on new trade terms: what's expected
Exclusive
June 30, 12:58 PM • 120636 views
Canadian passport is not an indulgence: how the claimant for "Gulliver" Adamovsky tries to hide his Russian citizenship
Exclusive
June 30, 12:57 PM • 69821 views
How not to fall victim to apartment fraudsters: main signs of deception when renting
Exclusive
June 30, 10:13 AM • 73557 views
Ukraine prepares to reform the title "Mother Heroine": what will change?
June 30, 09:40 AM • 80743 views
Strike on Kryvyi Rih on June 30: enemy UAV hit near military enlistment office
June 30, 06:31 AM • 154543 views
What changes await Ukrainians in July: a new voltage standard in the power grid and the return of salary indexation
June 29, 04:28 PM • 123306 views
President Zelenskyy posthumously awarded pilot Maksym Ustymenko the title of Hero of Ukraine: details of the decree
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
3m/s
70%
747mm
Popular news
"Orwellian comments": Kellogg responded to the Kremlin's statements about Ukraine and the US "hindering" negotiationsJune 30, 10:56 PM • 7327 views
NATO 2026 Summit to be held in Ankara - ErdoğanJuly 1, 12:36 AM • 4511 views
Attack on Zaporizhzhia: occupiers launched 4 strikes on the city and district02:04 AM • 10683 views
US demands Russia return abducted Ukrainian children - draft resolution03:06 AM • 8759 views
Strikes on Crimea: Russian S-300/S-400 SAM systems and radar likely hit05:50 AM • 2166 views
Publications
Mandatory video recording of technical inspection from July 1: what will change for drivers and service stations06:15 AM • 2281 views
Bachelor's admission: deadlines and rules in 202505:50 AM • 6571 views
Preparing a first-grader for school: what rules really workJune 30, 02:37 PM • 66504 views
Sowing calendar for July: when is the best time to plant, and when is it better to do something elseJune 30, 02:11 PM • 77236 views
Canadian passport is not an indulgence: how the claimant for "Gulliver" Adamovsky tries to hide his Russian citizenship
Exclusive
June 30, 12:58 PM • 120636 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denis Shmyhal
Elon Musk
Gregory Meeks
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Crimea
Donetsk
Turkey
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix unveils teaser for "Troll 2," the sequel to the successful Norwegian monster storyJune 30, 11:05 AM • 97743 views
"F1" with Brad Pitt debuted with $144 million globally, securing Apple's first box office hitJune 30, 07:19 AM • 100863 views
Thai schoolboy rides a stallion to school every dayJune 29, 11:06 AM • 98076 views
John Travolta revives iconic 'Grease' character at Hollywood BowlJune 29, 09:35 AM • 108345 views
Five long-awaited premieres: what to watch in hot JulyJune 28, 02:03 PM • 214427 views
Actual
Truth Social
Shahed-136
Storm Shadow cruise missile
Brent Crude
The Guardian

Mandatory video recording of technical inspection from July 1: what will change for drivers and service stations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2270 views

From July 1, Ukraine introduces mandatory full photo and video recording of the vehicle technical inspection process; this is aimed at combating fictitious technical inspections and approaching EU standards.

Mandatory video recording of technical inspection from July 1: what will change for drivers and service stations

Today, July 1, new requirements for mandatory technical inspection of vehicles came into force in Ukraine, which provide for full photo and video recording of the inspection process to combat fictitious technical inspections and to bring them closer to EU standards, UNN writes.

Details

In March, the Cabinet of Ministers adopted a resolution that updated the rules for mandatory technical inspection of vehicles, which, among other things, stipulates that the executor performs photo and video recording of the process of checking the design and technical condition of the vehicle, about which the customer is warned.

The resolution came into force on May 20.

New vehicle inspection requirements come into force in Ukraine: video recording, photos and increased cost20.05.25, 14:08 • 2657 views

In February, the Ministry of Internal Affairs approved an order that defined the procedure for video recording the process of checking the design and technical condition of a wheeled vehicle.

According to the order, the updated rules were supposed to come into force six months after the termination or cancellation of martial law. However, already in June, the Ministry of Internal Affairs amended the said order, due to which the new rules come into force today - July 1.

According to the order, the objects of video recording are:

  • vehicles for which the design and technical condition are being checked;
    • the executor's personnel who inspect the design and technical condition of the wheeled vehicle;
      • the executor's technical control point.

        Video recording is carried out throughout the entire process of checking the design and technical condition of vehicles. Cameras used during vehicle inspection must be permanently placed at technical control points.

        Drivers with license plates in storage reminded to pay: what you need to know30.05.25, 17:48 • 2404 views

        Before starting video recording, the inspector must check the camera's operability, and if malfunctions are found that cannot be eliminated, then vehicle inspection is not performed.

        Video recording of the process of checking the design and technical condition of the vehicle is carried out by at least two video recording devices, two of which are placed diagonally relative to the vehicle, recording the front left and rear right (front right and rear left) sides of the vehicle.

        The video must contain the car inspection process, ensure the ability to clearly identify the make, model, color and license plate of the vehicle and meet the following technical characteristics:

        • image resolution not less than 720p (1280 pixels by 720 lines);
          • video file compression in H.264 format or higher;
            • recording speed of no less than 5 frames/sec;
              • the saved video recording complies with legal requirements, in particular, in the field of technical information protection.

                In Ukraine, they want to fine drivers who refuse to transport beneficiaries for free02.06.25, 12:02 • 1751 view

                The date of video recording, which must correspond to the date of issue of the vehicle technical condition inspection protocol, is mandatory. Interference with the video recording process is not allowed.

                Video recording of the vehicle's design and technical condition inspection process is provided on electronic media to the territorial body for providing services of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, state authorities, local self-government bodies, enterprises, institutions, organizations regardless of ownership and public associations upon separate written requests in the manner prescribed by law.

                Car care in summer: checking fluids, protection from heat and typical mistakes06.06.25, 17:30 • 187032 views

                Pavlo Soroka, Deputy Head of the Main Service Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, noted that the main innovation is the introduction of full photo and video recording of the technical control process.

                "The main goal is to improve control and reduce the so-called nominal, fictitious mandatory technical control. Previously, it was possible, roughly speaking, to use Photoshop or not fully carry out the necessary measurements. Now the video recording process allows us to control the entire procedure," Soroka noted.

                According to him, there are currently about 800 technical control points actively operating in Ukraine. He emphasized that the requirement for video recording of the procedure was provided for by relevant regulatory documents since 2023, but full implementation will begin on July 1, 2025.

                These technical control points are already equipped with the necessary cameras and operate in test mode – they send video files to regional service centers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs to coordinate whether the footage meets the requirements and whether it actually reflects the entire technical control process.

                - added Soroka.

                In addition, according to him, control over compliance with the new requirements will be carried out by the service centers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. If a violation is detected during monitoring (for example, the absence of a part of the video recording or non-compliance of the car with technical requirements), the technical control protocol is canceled. The car owner is notified about this.

                In case an car is operated without a valid technical inspection, the patrol police have the right to fine the driver. The fine is 340 hryvnias.

                Administrative liability is also provided for the business entity that carried out the technical inspection with violations - a fine of about 1400 hryvnias.

                The Cabinet proposes to increase responsibility for unwarranted parking in places for drivers with disabilities25.06.25, 15:32 • 1818 views

                Pavlo Bashynskyi

                Pavlo Bashynskyi

                SocietyPublicationsAuto
                Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
                European Union
                Ukraine
                Tesla
                $
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                .
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                S&P 500
                $
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                ,
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                Brent Oil
                $
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                .
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                Gold
                $
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                ,
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                Gas TTF
                $
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                .
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9