Mandatory video recording of technical inspection from July 1: what will change for drivers and service stations

Today, July 1, new requirements for mandatory technical inspection of vehicles came into force in Ukraine, which provide for full photo and video recording of the inspection process to combat fictitious technical inspections and to bring them closer to EU standards, UNN writes.

Details

In March, the Cabinet of Ministers adopted a resolution that updated the rules for mandatory technical inspection of vehicles, which, among other things, stipulates that the executor performs photo and video recording of the process of checking the design and technical condition of the vehicle, about which the customer is warned.

The resolution came into force on May 20.

In February, the Ministry of Internal Affairs approved an order that defined the procedure for video recording the process of checking the design and technical condition of a wheeled vehicle.

According to the order, the updated rules were supposed to come into force six months after the termination or cancellation of martial law. However, already in June, the Ministry of Internal Affairs amended the said order, due to which the new rules come into force today - July 1.

According to the order, the objects of video recording are:

vehicles for which the design and technical condition are being checked;

the executor's personnel who inspect the design and technical condition of the wheeled vehicle;

the executor's technical control point.

Video recording is carried out throughout the entire process of checking the design and technical condition of vehicles. Cameras used during vehicle inspection must be permanently placed at technical control points.

Before starting video recording, the inspector must check the camera's operability, and if malfunctions are found that cannot be eliminated, then vehicle inspection is not performed.

Video recording of the process of checking the design and technical condition of the vehicle is carried out by at least two video recording devices, two of which are placed diagonally relative to the vehicle, recording the front left and rear right (front right and rear left) sides of the vehicle.

The video must contain the car inspection process, ensure the ability to clearly identify the make, model, color and license plate of the vehicle and meet the following technical characteristics:

image resolution not less than 720p (1280 pixels by 720 lines);

video file compression in H.264 format or higher;

recording speed of no less than 5 frames/sec;

the saved video recording complies with legal requirements, in particular, in the field of technical information protection.

The date of video recording, which must correspond to the date of issue of the vehicle technical condition inspection protocol, is mandatory. Interference with the video recording process is not allowed.

Video recording of the vehicle's design and technical condition inspection process is provided on electronic media to the territorial body for providing services of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, state authorities, local self-government bodies, enterprises, institutions, organizations regardless of ownership and public associations upon separate written requests in the manner prescribed by law.

Pavlo Soroka, Deputy Head of the Main Service Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, noted that the main innovation is the introduction of full photo and video recording of the technical control process.

"The main goal is to improve control and reduce the so-called nominal, fictitious mandatory technical control. Previously, it was possible, roughly speaking, to use Photoshop or not fully carry out the necessary measurements. Now the video recording process allows us to control the entire procedure," Soroka noted.

According to him, there are currently about 800 technical control points actively operating in Ukraine. He emphasized that the requirement for video recording of the procedure was provided for by relevant regulatory documents since 2023, but full implementation will begin on July 1, 2025.

These technical control points are already equipped with the necessary cameras and operate in test mode – they send video files to regional service centers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs to coordinate whether the footage meets the requirements and whether it actually reflects the entire technical control process. - added Soroka.

In addition, according to him, control over compliance with the new requirements will be carried out by the service centers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. If a violation is detected during monitoring (for example, the absence of a part of the video recording or non-compliance of the car with technical requirements), the technical control protocol is canceled. The car owner is notified about this.

In case an car is operated without a valid technical inspection, the patrol police have the right to fine the driver. The fine is 340 hryvnias.

Administrative liability is also provided for the business entity that carried out the technical inspection with violations - a fine of about 1400 hryvnias.

