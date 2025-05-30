$41.530.06
Drivers with license plates in storage reminded to pay: what you need to know

Kyiv • UNN

 • 496 views

Owners of cars with license plates in storage at the Ministry of Internal Affairs must pay for the service by June 3, otherwise they will be destroyed. The cost of storage is UAH 10.80 per day.

Car owners who have license plates stored in the Ministry of Internal Affairs service centers have been warned that they need to pay for the service by June 3, if there was a need for it and they could not do it during the technical maintenance of the registers, otherwise the numbers will be destroyed, UNN writes with reference to the Main Service Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

From May 29, 2025, the registers of the National Information System fully resumed operation. Until June 3, 2025 inclusive, it is necessary to pay for the responsible storage of license plates, the storage period of which expired during the technical maintenance of the registers (May 24-28, 2025 inclusive) and provide the relevant payment documents to the Ministry of Internal Affairs service center

- the center said.

"In the absence of appropriate payment, such license plates, starting from June 4, 2025, will be subject to destruction," the statement said.

How it works

As reported, the car owner independently chooses the period during which the license plate will be stored in the Ministry of Internal Affairs service center. The cost of the service: UAH 10.80 per day (including VAT). 

License plates, as indicated, at the request of the owners, can be reassigned to other vehicles purchased by the owner.

A license plate left for paid storage can be assigned to relatives of the owner - children, another spouse, parents, provided that such family relations are documented in accordance with the law. However, it is noted that the transfer of license plates that are in responsible storage to other territorial service centers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs is not provided for by law.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyAuto
Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
