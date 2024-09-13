Man wounded in Russian drone attack dies in Konotop

A 42-year-old man died in hospital from wounds sustained during a massive enemy drone attack on Konotop in Sumy region on September 12, the Sumy regional prosecutor's office said on Friday, UNN reports.

"Sad news... A man, 42 years old, who went to help people after the first arrivals in Konotop, died in hospital," Konotop Mayor Artem Semenikhin wrote on Telegram.

