Russia's attack on Konotop: law enforcement shows the consequences

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 119032 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 121640 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 198418 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 153566 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 152879 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142935 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 198351 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112427 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 187048 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105093 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Russia's attack on Konotop: law enforcement shows the consequences

Russia's attack on Konotop: law enforcement shows the consequences

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15070 views

A nighttime drone attack on Konotop injured 14 people, including a minor. Residential buildings, a hospital, an educational institution and other infrastructure were damaged.

A minor is among those injured in the attack by Russian troops on Konotop in Sumy region, the National Police reported, along with the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office, showing the consequences of the enemy strike, UNN reports.

Details

According to the prosecutor's office, on the night of September 11-12, the enemy attacked, according to preliminary data, critical and civilian infrastructure facilities in Konotop, Sumy region, with Shahed drones.

The prosecutor's office reports 14 injured as of 8 a.m. According to police, one person is in serious condition, and that "there is a minor among the injured."

Russia's attack on Konotop: the number of injured increased to 1412.09.24, 08:47 • 17684 views

According to the police and prosecutor's office, seven apartment buildings, one residential building, a hospital, an educational institution, 3 cars, garages, a shop, and a banking institution were damaged.

Russia's attack on Konotop: no one knows when there will be light, water is being supplied hourly12.09.24, 08:29 • 17764 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War

