Russia's attack on Konotop: law enforcement shows the consequences

A minor is among those injured in the attack by Russian troops on Konotop in Sumy region, the National Police reported, along with the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office, showing the consequences of the enemy strike, UNN reports.

Details

According to the prosecutor's office, on the night of September 11-12, the enemy attacked, according to preliminary data, critical and civilian infrastructure facilities in Konotop, Sumy region, with Shahed drones.

The prosecutor's office reports 14 injured as of 8 a.m. According to police, one person is in serious condition, and that "there is a minor among the injured."

According to the police and prosecutor's office, seven apartment buildings, one residential building, a hospital, an educational institution, 3 cars, garages, a shop, and a banking institution were damaged.

