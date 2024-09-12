Russia's attack on Konotop: the number of injured increased to 14

The Konotop community of Sumy region has already suffered 14 casualties as a result of a hostile attack by Shahed drones, the Sumy RMA reported on Telegram on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

Overnight and in the morning, according to the RMA, Russians fired 14 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 64 explosions were recorded. Sumy, Richkivska, Krasnopilska, Bilopilska, Konotopska, Znob-Novgorodska, Esmanska communities were shelled.

"Sumy community: the enemy launched KAB (1 explosion)," the Sumy RMA reported.

According to the Sumy City Council, "in one of the settlements of Bytytsky starosta district this morning, KAB hit a private residential building." "It happened around 6:00. According to preliminary information, there are no casualties or injuries," the city council reported on Telegram.

According to the RMA, hostile attacks with KABs were also recorded in Bilopilska (7 explosions) and Richkivska (3 explosions) communities.

In Krasnopilska community - artillery (16 explosions) and mortar shelling (7 explosions). The enemy attacked the Esman community with an FPV drone (1 explosion), also fired from a mortar (14 explosions) and artillery (2 explosions). The Russians fired at the Znob-Novgorod community with a mortar (3 explosions), the RMA reported.

