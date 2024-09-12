Russia's attack on Konotop: no one knows when there will be light, water is being supplied hourly

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM
"Putin first" - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM
Russia's attack on Konotop: no one knows when there will be light, water is being supplied hourly

Russia's attack on Konotop: no one knows when there will be light, water is being supplied hourly

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17765 views

Energy infrastructure, educational and medical facilities were damaged in Konotop. The power supply is critical, water will be supplied hourly, there are victims, and tram traffic is limited.

In Konotop, Sumy region, energy infrastructure, educational and medical facilities were damaged as a result of an attack by Russian troops. The situation with electricity supply is critical, water will be supplied hourly, there are victims, tram traffic is limited, Konotop Mayor Artem Semenikhin said on Thursday, UNN reported.

Electricity supply

"The situation with electricity supply in Konotop is critical. The energy infrastructure has suffered significant damage," Semenikhin wrote on Telegram.

According to him, the power company is "doing everything, even more than possible, to provide electricity to the hospital and the water utility.

"No one can predict when electricity will be available in the homes of residents, even on an hourly basis," the mayor said.

Water supply

"Water will be supplied hourly, the exact schedule of water supply will be made public in the morning," Semenikhin said.

About the injured

"All surgeons in the city are at work. We continue to receive appeals from the victims. Currently, two men are hospitalized. One of them is in a very critical condition (coma). By the way, the one in a coma was on his way to save people..." - Semenikhin said.

Education

"A large number of educational institutions have been damaged. The exact number is unknown at the moment. But the damage is mainly broken windows (a very large number) and doors. Tomorrow kindergartens will work in the mode of regular groups," Semenikhin said.

Medicine

"Buildings were damaged (mostly broken windows) in a large number of medical buildings. There is no serious damage to medical equipment. The hospitals are working," the mayor said.

Transportation

"A section of the tramway in the city center was destroyed. Tram traffic will be limited. Only route number three," said the mayor.

Russia attacks Konotop community: 13 wounded12.09.24, 06:28 • 23861 view

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar

