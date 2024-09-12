Russia's attack on Konotop: no one knows when there will be light, water is being supplied hourly

In Konotop, Sumy region, energy infrastructure, educational and medical facilities were damaged as a result of an attack by Russian troops. The situation with electricity supply is critical, water will be supplied hourly, there are victims, tram traffic is limited, Konotop Mayor Artem Semenikhin said on Thursday, UNN reported.

Electricity supply

"The situation with electricity supply in Konotop is critical. The energy infrastructure has suffered significant damage," Semenikhin wrote on Telegram.

According to him, the power company is "doing everything, even more than possible, to provide electricity to the hospital and the water utility.

"No one can predict when electricity will be available in the homes of residents, even on an hourly basis," the mayor said.

Water supply

"Water will be supplied hourly, the exact schedule of water supply will be made public in the morning," Semenikhin said.

About the injured



"All surgeons in the city are at work. We continue to receive appeals from the victims. Currently, two men are hospitalized. One of them is in a very critical condition (coma). By the way, the one in a coma was on his way to save people..." - Semenikhin said.

Education

"A large number of educational institutions have been damaged. The exact number is unknown at the moment. But the damage is mainly broken windows (a very large number) and doors. Tomorrow kindergartens will work in the mode of regular groups," Semenikhin said.

Medicine

"Buildings were damaged (mostly broken windows) in a large number of medical buildings. There is no serious damage to medical equipment. The hospitals are working," the mayor said.

Transportation

"A section of the tramway in the city center was destroyed. Tram traffic will be limited. Only route number three," said the mayor.

