Russia attacks Konotop community: 13 wounded

On the night of September 12, Russian troops carried out a massive air strike on energy and civilian infrastructure facilities in the Konotop community in Sumy region. The attack was carried out using Shahed drones, which the enemy directed, in particular, at residential buildings, educational and medical institutions. This was reported by the Sumy RMA, according to UNN.

Details

It is known that 13 people sustained injuries of varying severity as a result of the attack. Emergency and rescue services are working at the scene to eliminate the consequences of the air strike, and information is being updated.

Residents are being provided with all the necessary assistance, and resilience centers have been set up. Citizens are urged to take care of themselves and their families and not to ignore air raid warnings.

