Man who shot at military shopping mall in Lutsk was served a notice of suspicion

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 123382 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 127136 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 208274 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 158621 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 155852 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 144189 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 203565 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112554 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 191676 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105169 views

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 84696 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 58649 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 102523 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 95471 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 43412 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 208274 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 203565 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 191676 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 218265 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 206138 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Man who shot at military shopping mall in Lutsk was served a notice of suspicion

Man who shot at military shopping mall in Lutsk was served a notice of suspicion

 • 11403 views

A 40-year-old man was served a notice of suspicion of attempted murder of a serviceman in Lutsk. The suspect fired 6 shots at the military TCC, wounding one, and then fled, but was detained by law enforcement.

The man who fired a rifle at the military training center in Volyn and wounded one of them was served a notice of suspicion of attempted murder of a serviceman. This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, UNN reports

Under the procedural supervision of the Volyn Specialized Defense Prosecutor's Office of the Western Region, a 40-year-old man was served a notice of suspicion of attempted murder of a serviceman in connection with his activities in protecting public order (Art. 348 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)

- the OGP said in a statement. 

According to the investigation, on August 27, the suspect, armed with a hunting weapon and ammunition, fired in the direction of a serviceman guarding the premises of the shopping center in Lutsk. After that, he made 5 more shots in the direction of the facility.

The soldiers returned fire, and the man fled the scene. As a result of the shooting, one of the soldiers was injured and hospitalized. His condition is stable.

Soon after, law enforcement officers detained the man and seized the weapon he allegedly used during the crime.

 All the circumstances of the offense are currently being established. Prosecutors have filed a motion to the court to impose a pre-trial restraint on the suspect.

The pre-trial investigation is being carried out by investigators of the Main Department of the National Police in Volyn region.

Recall

Earlier , UNN reported that law enforcement officers had allegedly detained a manwho had shot at the TCC checkpoint. The information was spread by local media.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

