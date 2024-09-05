Man who shot at military shopping mall in Lutsk was served a notice of suspicion

The man who fired a rifle at the military training center in Volyn and wounded one of them was served a notice of suspicion of attempted murder of a serviceman. This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, UNN reports .

Under the procedural supervision of the Volyn Specialized Defense Prosecutor's Office of the Western Region, a 40-year-old man was served a notice of suspicion of attempted murder of a serviceman in connection with his activities in protecting public order (Art. 348 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - the OGP said in a statement.

According to the investigation, on August 27, the suspect, armed with a hunting weapon and ammunition, fired in the direction of a serviceman guarding the premises of the shopping center in Lutsk. After that, he made 5 more shots in the direction of the facility.

The soldiers returned fire, and the man fled the scene. As a result of the shooting, one of the soldiers was injured and hospitalized. His condition is stable.

Soon after, law enforcement officers detained the man and seized the weapon he allegedly used during the crime.



All the circumstances of the offense are currently being established. Prosecutors have filed a motion to the court to impose a pre-trial restraint on the suspect.

The pre-trial investigation is being carried out by investigators of the Main Department of the National Police in Volyn region.

Earlier , UNN reported that law enforcement officers had allegedly detained a manwho had shot at the TCC checkpoint. The information was spread by local media.