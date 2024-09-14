Man shoots at police with Kalashnikov in Khmelnytsky region: police officer and civilian wounded

In the village of Oleshyn, Khmelnytsky region, on the night of September 14, a drunk driver shot at two police cars and wounded a police officer and a civilian. The shooter was detained. This was reported by the National Police, UNN reports .

The incident reportedly occurred around 1 a.m. A crew of the patrol police response team stopped a local resident's car to check the reasons for the movement during the curfew.

It turned out that the driver was driving under the influence of alcohol - the Drager showed the presence of 1.27 ppm of alcohol in his body.

Law enforcement officers drew up a report against the driver for driving while intoxicated.

After that, the driver, who lives nearby, went home, allegedly to resolve the issue with the vehicle, while leaving his friend in the car. He returned to the scene with a Kalashnikov rifle and began shooting at the police. The police returned fire and called for help - said the National Police.

It is noted that the man fired 60 rounds of ammunition from a Kalashnikov rifle at police officers and police cars.

As a result, the shooter wounded one of the police officers and a passenger in his own car. They were hospitalized for medical care. The police officer is reportedly in serious condition.

Two official cars were also damaged: one belonging to the crew that stopped the attacker, and the other to the special forces officers who arrived on a call to help their colleagues.

As a result of the special operation, officers of the KORD police special forces detained the shooter.

Currently, criminal proceedings have been initiated under Article 348 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Attempt on the life of a law enforcement officer). The Special Prosecutor's Office is in charge of the investigation. The examination of the scene is ongoing.

