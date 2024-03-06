Man explodes on an unexploded ordnance in Mykolaiv region

On March 5, a man exploded in the village of Bezimenne in the Snihuriv community of Bashtanka district in Mykolaiv region. He sustained a traumatic amputation of his left foot and shrapnel wounds to his thigh. This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

The incident occurred in Bezymenne village of Bashtanka district. There, a man born in 1986 was injured as a result of the detonation of an explosive object. It turned out that he had gone to collect firewood and accidentally stepped on an exploded munition. The man received a traumatic amputation of his left foot and shrapnel wounds to his thigh, - the statement said.

Details

It is noted that the village of Bezimenne was under the occupation of Russian troops, and when the enemy left the territory, they densely mined the area with explosive devices. There is still a high level of mine danger and sappers of the State Emergency Service are working here. It is noted that only routes inspected by specialists should be used for transportation.

The SES urges citizens to be aware and not to neglect warning signs. And always report suspicious objects by calling 101!

Recall

A 34-year-old man sustained gunshot shrapnel wounds to his face, neck, eyelids and legs after stepping on an explosive device in a forest belt near Tryfonivka village, Kherson region.