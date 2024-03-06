Man explodes on an unexploded ordnance in Mykolaiv region

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 15939 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 50424 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 40104 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 205455 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 186029 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 175083 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 220548 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249125 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154928 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371594 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.3m/s
34%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 167314 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 59860 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 78685 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 41501 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 33655 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 12631 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 50362 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 205382 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 167382 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 185976 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 10472 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 19596 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 20234 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 33696 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 41546 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Man explodes on an unexploded ordnance in Mykolaiv region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 57940 views

The man lost his left leg and received shrapnel wounds to his thigh after accidentally stepping on a munition while collecting firewood in Bezymenne village, Mykolaiv region.

Man explodes on an unexploded ordnance in Mykolaiv region

On March 5, a man exploded in the village of Bezimenne in the Snihuriv community of Bashtanka district in Mykolaiv region. He sustained a traumatic amputation of his left foot and shrapnel wounds to his thigh. This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

The incident occurred in Bezymenne village of Bashtanka district. There, a man born in 1986 was injured as a result of the detonation of an explosive object. It turned out that he had gone to collect firewood and accidentally stepped on an exploded munition. The man received a traumatic amputation of his left foot and shrapnel wounds to his thigh,

- the statement said.

Details

It is noted that the village of Bezimenne was under the occupation of Russian troops, and when the enemy left the territory, they densely mined the area with explosive devices. There is still a high level of mine danger and sappers of the State Emergency Service are working here. It is noted that only routes inspected by specialists should be used for transportation.

The SES urges citizens to be aware and not to neglect warning signs. And always report suspicious objects by calling 101!

Recall

A 34-year-old man sustained gunshot shrapnel wounds to his face, neck, eyelids and legs after stepping on an explosive device in a forest belt near Tryfonivka village, Kherson region.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar
Brent
$65.07
Bitcoin
$83,379.10
S&P 500
$5,249.71
Tesla
$252.22
Газ TTF
$35.93
Золото
$3,080.65
Ethereum
$1,802.90