Man caught in 'electric trap' in Kyiv: rescuers freed him
Kyiv • UNN
In Kyiv, rescuers unblocked a man who fell into a live pit in a non-residential building. He was handed over to doctors after the emergency service de-energized the premises.
In Kyiv, a man fell into a live pit in a non-residential building; rescuers freed him, UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service.
Details
The man found himself in a live pit and could not get out on his own due to the danger of electric shock.
Emergency workers involved representatives of the DTEK Kyiv Electric Grids emergency service to de-energize the premises. After that, the man was unblocked and handed over to ambulance doctors.
Law enforcement agencies are investigating the circumstances of the emergency.
