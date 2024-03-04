Malaysia may resume search for Boeing missing on flight MH370 in 2014 - government

Malaysia has said it will resume the search for the Boeing 777 that went missing in 2014 if there is reliable evidence. According to Abcnews, this was reported by the Ministry of Transport, UNN reports.

Malaysian government officials say they are ready to resume the search for Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 after being approached by a private company that has received potential new evidence of the Boeing 777's whereabouts.

The Malaysian Ministry of Transport clarified that it had received a request from the Texas-based Ocean Infinity to resume the search. But it is unclear what new information Ocean Infinity may have about the missing plane.

The Malaysian government's position is consistent. We will commission a further search operation when new information and credible evidence is available. The Ministry of Transport is ready to invite Ocean Infinity to Malaysia to discuss the proposal - government officials said in a statement.

The plane disappeared after taking off from Kuala Lumpur on March 8, 2014. There were twelve crew members and 227 passengers on board.

