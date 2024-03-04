$41.340.03
45.851.22
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 15902 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 50298 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 40030 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 205301 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 185915 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 175054 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 220530 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 249121 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154925 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 371591 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.3m/s
34%
Malaysia may resume search for Boeing missing on flight MH370 in 2014 - government

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20437 views

The Malaysian government says it will resume the search for the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 if a private company provides new reliable evidence of the plane's whereabouts.

Malaysia may resume search for Boeing missing on flight MH370 in 2014 - government

Malaysia has said it will resume the search for the Boeing 777 that went missing in 2014 if there is reliable evidence. According to Abcnews, this was reported by the Ministry of Transport, UNN reports.

Details

Malaysian government officials say they are ready to resume the search for Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 after being approached by a private company that has received potential new evidence of the Boeing 777's whereabouts.

The Malaysian Ministry of Transport clarified that it had received a request from the Texas-based Ocean Infinity to resume the search. But it is unclear what new information Ocean Infinity may have about the missing plane.

The Malaysian government's position is consistent. We will commission a further search operation when new information and credible evidence is available. The Ministry of Transport is ready to invite Ocean Infinity to Malaysia to discuss the proposal

- government officials said in a statement.

Recall

The plane disappeared after taking off from Kuala Lumpur on March 8, 2014. There were twelve crew members and 227 passengers on board.

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

News of the World
Brent
$65.07
Bitcoin
$83,379.10
S&P 500
$5,249.71
Tesla
$252.22
Газ TTF
$35.93
Золото
$3,080.65
Ethereum
$1,802.90