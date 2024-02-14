Wizz Air plane returned to Kutaisi airport after takeoff due to explosive threat

A Wizz Air plane en route from Kutaisi to Barcelona returned to the airport of departure after a report of explosives. This was reported at the Kutaisi International Airport, UNN reports.

A few minutes after takeoff, the Kutaisi-Barcelona flight returned to Kutaisi International Airport.

The reason was information received by the airline about the possible presence of explosives on board. The information was passed on to the crew, and based on this information, the crew decided to return the flight to Kutaisi Airport - the statement said.

The airport administration reports that the plane is being checked, and all relevant services are working at the scene.

