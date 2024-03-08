An indictment against the former head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine in Cherkasy region, who was involved in the dispersal of protesters during the Revolution of Dignity, has been sent to court. UNN reports this with reference to the Prosecutor General's Office and the State Bureau of Investigation.

The former head of the regional police is charged with abuse of power and official authority by a law enforcement officer, as well as unlawful obstruction of the organization or holding of meetings and rallies (Article 28(2), Article 365(2), Article 28(2), Article 340 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The investigation established that the former law enforcement officer, having exceeded his authority, gave illegal instructions to subordinate officers of the PPS, Griffin and Berkut police units. Following these instructions, they used violence against activists of the protest on February 20, 2014 in Cherkasy - the OGP said in a statement.

Then 13 citizens were injured. They had injuries of varying severity. Four of their cars were also damaged.

According to law enforcement officials, the accused currently holds a pseudo-position in a "law enforcement agency" established in the occupied territory of Kherson region.

The SBI added that criminal proceedings against four former heads of law enforcement agencies who executed the criminal order of this chief are also at the final stage.

