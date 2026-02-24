Macron accepted the resignation of the Louvre director after a high-profile October robbery

$43.300.02
A child died in a car accident involving a prosecutor in Lviv region. Prosecutor General Kravchenko took the case under personal control.
06:34 PM • 2046 views
Britain has imposed its largest package of sanctions in 4 years against Russia's energy and military sectors
06:23 PM • 2650 views
Energy "Ramstein" meeting to be held in March - Shmyhal
05:32 PM • 4340 views
UN General Assembly supports Ukraine's resolution on lasting peacePhoto
Exclusive
04:08 PM • 8444 views
Virologist explained what really affects the spread of flu and ARVI
03:23 PM • 11598 views
G7 leaders issued a statement on the anniversary of Russia's invasion - reaffirming support for Ukraine and Trump's peace efforts
02:55 PM • 12617 views
Zelenskyy appoints new chief negotiator for EU accession
02:05 PM • 12481 views
Parliament allowed salary increases for out-of-school education workers
Exclusive
February 24, 12:55 PM • 21092 views
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
February 24, 12:04 PM • 13256 views
General Staff confirms destruction of Rubikon warehouse and other occupier facilities, including with ATACMS
Fedorov announced a "war plan" and named three goals of the Ministry of DefenseVideoFebruary 24, 09:17 AM • 18107 views
MFA issues statement on anniversary of full-scale Russian invasion of UkraineFebruary 24, 09:24 AM • 6026 views
Britain announced its largest sanctions package against Russia - up to 300 new restrictionsFebruary 24, 09:44 AM • 23410 views
Ostapchuk's ex-wife spoke about abuse in marriage - current partner threatens with lawsuitPhotoFebruary 24, 12:26 PM • 15013 views
Sofia Rotaru touched by post on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale invasion of UkrainePhoto02:59 PM • 8640 views
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
Exclusive
February 24, 12:55 PM • 21095 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
Exclusive
February 24, 09:05 AM • 32407 views
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of businessFebruary 23, 02:00 PM • 50843 views
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
Exclusive
February 23, 01:20 PM • 69558 views
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
Exclusive
February 23, 01:02 PM • 72451 views
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new lookVideo04:37 PM • 3908 views
Sofia Rotaru touched by post on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale invasion of UkrainePhoto02:59 PM • 8796 views
Ostapchuk's ex-wife spoke about abuse in marriage - current partner threatens with lawsuitPhotoFebruary 24, 12:26 PM • 15088 views
Selena Gomez showed off her seductive figure in a swimsuit during a luxurious vacationPhotoFebruary 23, 09:02 PM • 26920 views
Olha Sumska revealed the cost of her "look" and spoke about her upcoming 60th birthdayVideoFebruary 23, 08:42 PM • 24627 views
Macron accepted the resignation of the Louvre director after a high-profile October robbery

Kyiv • UNN

 • 42 views

The French president dismissed Louvre director Laurence des Cars after a seven-minute robbery. The perpetrators stole royal jewels, revealing critical security flaws.

Macron accepted the resignation of the Louvre director after a high-profile October robbery

The President of France called the dismissal of museum director Laurence des Cars an "act of responsibility" after a brazen crime occurred in one of the world's most famous cultural institutions. The decision to change leadership was made amid public outcry and the need for a radical review of systems protecting priceless exhibits. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

The audacious robbery, which lasted only seven minutes, shocked the European community with its preparedness and speed. The perpetrators, armed with angle grinders, stole royal necklaces, tiaras, and earrings, leaving the museum premises unhindered. This incident revealed critical gaps in the Louvre's security system, which led to personnel changes at the highest level.

Updating the security strategy and the future of the institution

The Élysée Palace emphasized that des Cars' resignation comes at a time when the Louvre needs calm and a new strong impetus to implement large-scale modernization projects. The new leadership must focus on restoring the institution's reputation and implementing advanced technologies to prevent similar incidents in the future. The French authorities expect that these steps will help restore visitors' and international partners' trust in the safety of world cultural heritage.

