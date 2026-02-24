Macron accepted the resignation of the Louvre director after a high-profile October robbery

The President of France called the dismissal of museum director Laurence des Cars an "act of responsibility" after a brazen crime occurred in one of the world's most famous cultural institutions. The decision to change leadership was made amid public outcry and the need for a radical review of systems protecting priceless exhibits. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

The audacious robbery, which lasted only seven minutes, shocked the European community with its preparedness and speed. The perpetrators, armed with angle grinders, stole royal necklaces, tiaras, and earrings, leaving the museum premises unhindered. This incident revealed critical gaps in the Louvre's security system, which led to personnel changes at the highest level.

Updating the security strategy and the future of the institution

The Élysée Palace emphasized that des Cars' resignation comes at a time when the Louvre needs calm and a new strong impetus to implement large-scale modernization projects. The new leadership must focus on restoring the institution's reputation and implementing advanced technologies to prevent similar incidents in the future. The French authorities expect that these steps will help restore visitors' and international partners' trust in the safety of world cultural heritage.

