Lviv approves restoration of Shukhevych Museum - work to begin next week

$43.450.22
50.460.14
ukenru
Exclusive
03:27 PM • 7524 views
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
Exclusive
01:52 PM • 16931 views
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
12:44 PM • 15786 views
SBU and AFU hit the Valentin Pikul minesweeper and two other ships in Novorossiysk
March 4, 09:19 AM • 22303 views
54 appeals received from Ukrainians amid escalation in the Middle East - MFA
March 3, 06:22 PM • 49758 views
Former head of the State Border Guard Service Serhiy Deyneko mobilized
Exclusive
March 3, 04:32 PM • 77335 views
Environment and War: What is happening to Ukrainian forests, steppes, and nature reservesPhoto
March 3, 03:45 PM • 64783 views
Ukraine faces resistance to accelerated EU accession - Reuters
Exclusive
March 3, 01:15 PM • 67520 views
The Verkhovna Rada's defense committee is ready to listen to businesses and refine legislation on Defence City
March 3, 01:07 PM • 61898 views
EU urges Ukraine to grant access to Druzhba for Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia - FT
Exclusive
March 3, 12:11 PM • 34958 views
How to act when a child has a high fever - pediatrician's advice
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
3m/s
68%
751mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
New enemy attacks led to power outages in 5 regions, emergency blackouts returnedMarch 4, 08:18 AM • 23919 views
War in Iran almost halted traffic through the Strait of Hormuz - how many oil tankers have passed recentlyMarch 4, 08:29 AM • 23852 views
Clinic's reputation should become a new criterion for selecting NHSU partners11:44 AM • 23581 views
What is generative AI and how does it work?11:48 AM • 23658 views
Elton John showed a family portrait with his husband and sons: the picture was presented at the National Portrait Gallery in LondonPhoto12:28 PM • 15366 views
Publications
Proper tree pruning - what to look for to increase yieldPhoto03:53 PM • 4758 views
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
Exclusive
03:27 PM • 7524 views
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
01:52 PM • 16931 views
What is generative AI and how does it work?11:48 AM • 23743 views
Clinic's reputation should become a new criterion for selecting NHSU partners11:44 AM • 23658 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ali Khamenei
Péter Szijjártó
Ruslan Kravchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Israel
Sumy Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Selena Gomez revealed how many children she wants to have with Benny BlancoVideo03:04 PM • 4644 views
Elton John showed a family portrait with his husband and sons: the picture was presented at the National Portrait Gallery in LondonPhoto12:28 PM • 15438 views
MamaRika and her child trapped in UAE: illness and evacuation problemsPhotoMarch 3, 05:13 PM • 31083 views
Nicole Kidman learned to handle a scalpel for her role in the series "Scarpetta"VideoMarch 3, 02:39 PM • 38740 views
Paris Hilton staged a racy photoshoot in a pink bathtub and stunned the internetPhotoMarch 3, 12:11 PM • 42751 views
Actual
Technology
Shahed-136
Social network
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
The Guardian

Lviv approves restoration of Shukhevych Museum - work to begin next week

Kyiv • UNN

 • 108 views

Lviv has received permits for the restoration of the Roman Shukhevych Museum. Work will begin next week, increasing the museum's area by almost 50%.

Lviv approves restoration of Shukhevych Museum - work to begin next week

All necessary permits have been obtained in Lviv for the restoration of the Roman Shukhevych Museum. Work will begin next week: the second floor will be recreated according to historical drawings, the bunker will be restored as accurately as possible, and the facade will be updated, and the museum area will be increased by almost 50%. This was reported by the Lviv City Council, writes UNN.

The State Inspectorate of Architecture and Urban Planning of Ukraine today, March 4, gave permission to carry out construction work on a historical monument of local significance

- the report says.

It is noted that the museum will be returned to a more original appearance. A full second floor will be recreated — according to historical drawings. The bunker will be restored as accurately as possible. The facade will be cleaned of later layers and returned to its authentic appearance. The first floor will remain open, and a new building with a training room and a shelter will appear nearby. At the same time, due to extensions, the museum area will increase by almost 50%.

The Lviv City Council emphasized that after adjusting the project at various stages, its total cost was reduced by almost 8 million hryvnias.

Recall

On Stepan Bandera's birthday in 2024, the Russians completely destroyed the museum of UPA General-Khorunzhy Roman Shukhevych in Bilohorshcha.

Olga Rozgon

Society
Real estate
Roman Shukhevych
Lviv