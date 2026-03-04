Lviv approves restoration of Shukhevych Museum - work to begin next week

All necessary permits have been obtained in Lviv for the restoration of the Roman Shukhevych Museum. Work will begin next week: the second floor will be recreated according to historical drawings, the bunker will be restored as accurately as possible, and the facade will be updated, and the museum area will be increased by almost 50%. This was reported by the Lviv City Council, writes UNN.

The State Inspectorate of Architecture and Urban Planning of Ukraine today, March 4, gave permission to carry out construction work on a historical monument of local significance - the report says.

It is noted that the museum will be returned to a more original appearance. A full second floor will be recreated — according to historical drawings. The bunker will be restored as accurately as possible. The facade will be cleaned of later layers and returned to its authentic appearance. The first floor will remain open, and a new building with a training room and a shelter will appear nearby. At the same time, due to extensions, the museum area will increase by almost 50%.

The Lviv City Council emphasized that after adjusting the project at various stages, its total cost was reduced by almost 8 million hryvnias.

Recall

On Stepan Bandera's birthday in 2024, the Russians completely destroyed the museum of UPA General-Khorunzhy Roman Shukhevych in Bilohorshcha.