Lukashenko demands participation of Belarus in talks on Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
President of Belarus Lukashenko said that Minsk should be involved in peace talks on Ukraine. He considers the “Ukrainian crisis” to be a problem for Belarus and does not want the issue to be resolved without their participation.
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said that representatives of Minsk should be involved in negotiations on a peaceful settlement of the war in Ukraine. A video fragment of his speech was published by Pul First, a media outlet close to the president's press service, UNN reports .
Details
Lukashenko says that the “Ukrainian crisis” is also a problem for Belarus, so he does not want this issue to be resolved without Minsk.
I have always insisted, and I tell Ukrainians and Russians about it, that Putin should be present at the negotiations on Ukraine. Why? Because this is our problem. I don't want our issues to be resolved there without us
Recall
Belarusian dictator alexander lukashenko said that his country is allegedly ready to help ukraine in the country's reconstruction. lukashenko believes that the new american government will be preoccupied with problems within their country and will have “no time for ukraine.