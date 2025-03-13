Lukashenko boasted that Belarus manufactures elements for "Oreshnik"
Kyiv • UNN
Lukashenko stated that Belarus manufactures elements for the new "Oreshnik" missile system. According to him, the production of several launchers is already being completed.
The self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, stated that his country is manufacturing elements for the new Oreshnik missile system. He told journalists about this, writes UNN.
There is no "Oreshnik" yet, we are working. But when I delved into this problem - Vladimir Vladimirovich (Putin - ed.) immersed me, - it turned out that, in addition to the missile, it all needs to be manufactured, and we are doing it in Belarus. So we are working on this. We are already virtually finishing the production of several launchers intended for "Oreshnik". We will need a missile from our older brother
Let us remind you
Earlier, the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, reported that the Russians use components manufactured in Belarus in the production of Kh-69 missiles.