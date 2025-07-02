$41.820.04
Ukraine has weapons until the end of summer: then a critical moment is possible - Bild
01:11 PM • 3507 views
Ukraine has weapons until the end of summer: then a critical moment is possible - Bild
12:33 PM • 11756 views
UOC-MP Metropolitan Onufriy stripped of Ukrainian citizenship - SBU
Exclusive
11:29 AM • 21366 views
Combat aviation at its limit: what experts think about the use of Mi-8 in the war in Ukraine
09:18 AM • 28509 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are stopping Russian attempts to cross the border of Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions - General Staff
Exclusive
08:30 AM • 41804 views
"Don't provoke Putin": political scientist explained what dictates the US decision to reduce arms supplies to Ukraine
08:15 AM • 71470 views
Is there a real threat toDnipro: Budanov voiced the answer
July 2, 07:10 AM • 39975 views
Lack of new U.S. sanctions allows Russia to replenish its budget for war - NYT
Exclusive
July 2, 06:39 AM • 45894 views
Poisoning in Vinnytsia region: 9 children among the victims
Exclusive
July 2, 06:24 AM • 88639 views
Charity is not romance, but responsibility: Benefactor Lolita Kuzina on the scandal with Nazariy Husakov and trust in fundraising
July 2, 05:19 AM • 55284 views
The White House confirmed that the US is stopping the supply of certain types of weapons to Ukraine
Publications
Exclusives
Charity is not romance, but responsibility: Benefactor Lolita Kuzina on the scandal with Nazariy Husakov and trust in fundraising
July 2, 06:24 AM • 88661 views
Exclusive
July 2, 06:24 AM • 88661 views
"A helicopter cannot fly for 100 years": army warns of risks - industry reacts
July 1, 03:27 PM • 110604 views
How will the subsistence minimum, minimum wage, and exchange rate change: The Cabinet of Ministers approved the budget declaration
July 1, 03:10 PM • 118663 views
Lubynets explained how the demobilization of seriously ill conscripts takes place

Kyiv • UNN

 • 99 views

Ombudsman Dmytro Lubynets reported cases of mobilization of seriously ill individuals, who are subsequently successfully demobilized. The procedure may be delayed if the serviceman is in a combat zone.

Lubynets explained how the demobilization of seriously ill conscripts takes place

Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets reported that there is a category of conscripts who are seriously ill but are being mobilized. The Ombudsman's Office usually manages to achieve the demobilization of these people, Lubinets said during a press conference, as reported by UNN.

Details

There is a category of seriously ill people who have diseases and who have been mobilized. There have been cases when, after our intervention, during a repeated military medical commission, a disease was established and the person was demobilized on the basis of the law

- Lubinets explained.

Lubinets added that such issues are usually resolved quite quickly, but sometimes the procedure can be delayed because the person is already in the combat zone.

There are cases when decisions on demobilization were made quite quickly. There are cases when the procedure was delayed, but it was delayed on the grounds that the serviceman was already physically on the line of contact and it was not easy to carry out this procedure

- the Ombudsman reported.

Addition

The Ombudsman's Office received 3.5 thousand appeals regarding violations of citizens' rights during mobilization in 2024. In 2025, more than 2 thousand such complaints have already been registered.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyWar
