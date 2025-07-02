Lubynets explained how the demobilization of seriously ill conscripts takes place

Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets reported that there is a category of conscripts who are seriously ill but are being mobilized. The Ombudsman's Office usually manages to achieve the demobilization of these people, Lubinets said during a press conference, as reported by UNN.

Details

There is a category of seriously ill people who have diseases and who have been mobilized. There have been cases when, after our intervention, during a repeated military medical commission, a disease was established and the person was demobilized on the basis of the law - Lubinets explained.

Lubinets added that such issues are usually resolved quite quickly, but sometimes the procedure can be delayed because the person is already in the combat zone.

There are cases when decisions on demobilization were made quite quickly. There are cases when the procedure was delayed, but it was delayed on the grounds that the serviceman was already physically on the line of contact and it was not easy to carry out this procedure - the Ombudsman reported.

Addition

The Ombudsman's Office received 3.5 thousand appeals regarding violations of citizens' rights during mobilization in 2024. In 2025, more than 2 thousand such complaints have already been registered.