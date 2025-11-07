An independent investigation concluded that the police in the UK capital have a structural problem with "systematic racism." This is reported by UNN with reference to the BBC.

Details

A special study of London's law enforcement structure revealed systematic racism directed against black police officers.

The study focused on the system, leadership, management, and culture of the metropolitan police. According to the 126-page review, racial harm is currently "perpetuated through a recurring institutional sequence" within the London police.

Dr. Sherin Daniels, the author of the study, explains why the London police are racist within their own ranks.

HR departments are more likely to rate black officers as "aggressive" than white officers. They are racist towards the Londoners they are supposed to protect.

The study, commissioned by the HR Rewired consulting firm, concluded that police officers with dark skin were "labeled confrontational," while officers with lighter skin were more likely to receive sympathy and leniency.

Dr. Sherin Daniels said that systemic racism is "not a matter of perception," adding that "true accountability begins with specifics."

According to the report, the Met, the police force of the British capital, "recognizes" skin color as a "probable cause" of crimes. The practice of strip searches also includes a "vector of racism."

The report also draws attention to the phenomenon of "adultification" of black children — the tendency to perceive them as more adult and mature than they actually are, which leads to ignoring their vulnerability and interpreting their actions as criminal.

Recall

Hate speech on the internet has reached its highest levels since the beginning of the year. According to the European Monitoring Centre, digital antisemitism, racism, sexism, and other forms of discrimination continue to rise. The European Commission has called on individual EU countries to strengthen the fight against online hatred.