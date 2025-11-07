London police rife with discrimination and systemic racism - study

ukenru
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekend
03:49 PM • 10085 views
November 8 in Ukraine – large-scale power outages: restrictions will be in effect in all regions – Ukrenergo
Exclusive
03:32 PM • 15582 views
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Exclusive
02:58 PM • 16209 views
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
Exclusive
01:59 PM • 18864 views
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedure
November 7, 11:23 AM • 18067 views
EU tightens visa rules for Russians, revoking multiple-entry Schengen visas
Exclusive
November 7, 09:48 AM • 39491 views
New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University
Exclusive
November 7, 09:46 AM • 35274 views
Black Friday 2025: when it will be and how not to fall for tricky discounts
Exclusive
November 7, 07:19 AM • 38057 views
New EU entry system: SBGS reported on the situation at the border after the introduction of the EES program
November 7, 05:43 AM • 29336 views
US President: Russian oil exports "significantly decreased", we want to see an end to the war
Popular news
Almost 8,000 Ukrainian creators on OnlyFans earned about UAH 5 billion in a yearNovember 7, 07:49 AM • 24682 views
Bruce Willis spotted with caregiver during rare public outingPhotoNovember 7, 08:03 AM • 32325 views
Prince Harry apologizes to Canada for Dodgers cap at 2025 World Series gameNovember 7, 09:56 AM • 20340 views
Britain prepares all branches of military for operations in Ukraine - The Guardian11:56 AM • 14991 views
Potatoes in a new way: 5 unusual dishes that will surprise you with their taste01:34 PM • 13414 views
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Exclusive
03:32 PM • 15561 views
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
Exclusive
02:58 PM • 16190 views
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedurePhoto
Exclusive
01:59 PM • 18849 views
Potatoes in a new way: 5 unusual dishes that will surprise you with their taste01:34 PM • 13769 views
New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University
Exclusive
November 7, 09:48 AM • 39480 views
UNN Lite
Ex-wife of real estate magnate Michael Fuchs asks British court to send businessman to prisonPhoto05:09 PM • 1016 views
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekendVideo05:00 PM • 3536 views
"Vibecoding" became the word of 2025 according to Collins: what it meansNovember 7, 11:01 AM • 11027 views
Prince Harry apologizes to Canada for Dodgers cap at 2025 World Series gameNovember 7, 09:56 AM • 20669 views
Bruce Willis spotted with caregiver during rare public outingPhotoNovember 7, 08:03 AM • 32673 views
London police rife with discrimination and systemic racism - study

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1010 views

An independent study has revealed systemic racism within the London police force, targeting Black employees and citizens. The report points to discrimination in staffing matters and searches, as well as the phenomenon of "adultification" of Black children.

London police rife with discrimination and systemic racism - study

An independent investigation concluded that the police in the UK capital have a structural problem with "systematic racism." This is reported by UNN with reference to the BBC.

Details

A special study of London's law enforcement structure revealed systematic racism directed against black police officers.

The study focused on the system, leadership, management, and culture of the metropolitan police. According to the 126-page review, racial harm is currently "perpetuated through a recurring institutional sequence" within the London police.

Dr. Sherin Daniels, the author of the study, explains why the London police are racist within their own ranks.

  1. HR departments are more likely to rate black officers as "aggressive" than white officers.
    1. They are racist towards the Londoners they are supposed to protect.

      The study, commissioned by the HR Rewired consulting firm, concluded that police officers with dark skin were "labeled confrontational," while officers with lighter skin were more likely to receive sympathy and leniency.

      Dr. Sherin Daniels said that systemic racism is "not a matter of perception," adding that "true accountability begins with specifics."

      According to the report, the Met, the police force of the British capital, "recognizes" skin color as a "probable cause" of crimes. The practice of strip searches also includes a "vector of racism."

      The report also draws attention to the phenomenon of "adultification" of black children — the tendency to perceive them as more adult and mature than they actually are, which leads to ignoring their vulnerability and interpreting their actions as criminal.

      Recall

      Hate speech on the internet has reached its highest levels since the beginning of the year. According to the European Monitoring Centre, digital antisemitism, racism, sexism, and other forms of discrimination continue to rise. The European Commission has called on individual EU countries to strengthen the fight against online hatred.

      Ihor Telezhnikov

      News of the World
