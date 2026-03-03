Local air defense will be strengthened in a new way - the Ministry of Defense explained what has changed

$43.230.13
50.600.26
ukenru
Exclusive
01:15 PM • 5690 views
The Verkhovna Rada's defense committee is ready to listen to businesses and refine legislation on Defence City
01:07 PM • 11927 views
EU urges Ukraine to grant access to Druzhba for Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia - FT
Exclusive
12:11 PM • 12352 views
How to act when a child has a high fever - pediatrician's advice
Exclusive
11:55 AM • 13571 views
A system without proper control is doomed to decline - ex-minister Oleh Musiy on the crisis in the medical field
09:06 AM • 18798 views
Zelenskyy warned of the risk of air defense missile shortages due to the war in the Middle East
March 3, 06:18 AM • 31391 views
Ukraine received $1.5 billion as the first tranche under the new IMF program
Exclusive
March 2, 04:02 PM • 101014 views
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
Exclusive
March 2, 03:45 PM • 84172 views
The world on the brink of World War III: what role does Ukraine play in the war in the Middle East?
March 2, 03:00 PM • 60463 views
Ukraine strengthens consular support for citizens in the Middle East, no information about dead or injured - MFA
March 2, 02:18 PM • 51488 views
Ukraine discusses with the EU changes in legislation regarding the possibility of confiscating oil from tankers of Russia's "shadow fleet"
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
3.6m/s
69%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Israel reported simultaneous strikes in Tehran and BeirutMarch 3, 06:54 AM • 32007 views
Iran used Russian drone strike tactics against Persian Gulf states - WSJMarch 3, 07:59 AM • 33499 views
Full Moon on March 3rd or the “Worm Moon” – where did the name come from and how to see this phenomenon09:14 AM • 39135 views
Gas prices in Europe surged amid Qatar LNG plant shutdown10:02 AM • 14803 views
Ports in UAE and Oman hit by drone attacks10:53 AM • 19049 views
Publications
Paid entry to the EU for Ukrainians from 2026 - all about the new rules01:14 PM • 9524 views
Full Moon on March 3rd or the “Worm Moon” – where did the name come from and how to see this phenomenon09:14 AM • 39280 views
"Blood Moon" - the first major astronomical event of 2026PhotoMarch 2, 05:58 PM • 49031 views
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
Exclusive
March 2, 04:02 PM • 101014 views
Sowing calendar for March - main tips for a successful harvestPhotoMarch 2, 01:28 PM • 65521 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Viktor Orbán
Robert Fico
Nicole Kidman
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Europe
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Nicole Kidman learned to handle a scalpel for her role in the series "Scarpetta"Video02:39 PM • 512 views
Paris Hilton staged a racy photoshoot in a pink bathtub and stunned the internetPhoto12:11 PM • 7944 views
Vitaliy Kozlovsky presented the Ukrainian-language version of the hit "Shakespeare"VideoMarch 2, 07:57 PM • 28749 views
Hayat presented the first single "Motive" from the mini-album "Triptych" about the warVideoMarch 2, 03:14 PM • 35741 views
Olha Sumska touchingly congratulated her daughter on her 24th birthdayVideoMarch 2, 01:09 PM • 39178 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Shahed-136
Financial Times

Local air defense will be strengthened in a new way - the Ministry of Defense explained what has changed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1522 views

The government expanded the powers of commanders, introduced clear requirements for the selection and certification of specialists, and integrated these groups into the Air Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine under the command of the Air Force.

Local air defense will be strengthened in a new way - the Ministry of Defense explained what has changed
Photo: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, at the initiative of the Ministry of Defense, approved amendments to the resolution regulating the implementation of an experimental project to strengthen air defense (AD) by involving volunteer formations of territorial communities (VFTC). This was reported by UNN with reference to information from the Ministry of Defense.

Details

As noted, the purpose of the changes is to improve the mechanisms for involving volunteers and increase the effectiveness of countering air threats amid intensified enemy air attacks.

The document, in particular, provides for the elimination of organizational barriers and the detailing of requirements for the training of personnel involved in sky protection.

Among the key changes is the expansion of powers to initiate the creation of air defense groups within the VFTC structure: from now on, this can be done not only by the heads of military administrations, but also by VFTC commanders and commanders of military units of the Territorial Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, to whom the relevant volunteer formation is subordinate. At the same time, the mandatory participation of the head of the military administration in determining the commander of the air defense group was excluded from the procedure.

In addition, personnel criteria were defined. From now on, members of VFTC who have a deferment from conscription in accordance with Article 23 of the Law of Ukraine "On Mobilization Training and Mobilization" will be involved in air defense groups. A mandatory condition is specialized training and obtaining a document on education as an external pilot, master, or sapper.

Certification requirements were also established. Operators (external pilots) of unmanned aerial vehicles must obtain a certificate from educational institutions (centers or schools) directly certified by the Ministry of Defense. Sappers must undergo training in educational institutions of the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, or the State Emergency Service and obtain a state-standard sapper document.

It is worth noting that the relevant ministry provided for the possibility of temporarily involving specialists from the Territorial Defense Forces. In case of a shortage of volunteers with the necessary qualifications as a pilot, master, or sapper, active servicemen of the Territorial Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the appropriate specialty are allowed to be temporarily involved in air defense groups. It is known that the created groups will act as an integrated part of the overall air defense system of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Operational planning and direct management of their actions will be carried out by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine through the relevant air defense control bodies.

The Government emphasized that the adopted changes eliminate unnecessary bureaucracy and provide commanders with the necessary flexibility in managing units, and the implementation of innovations should significantly increase the ability of local communities to protect their airspace.

Recall

In June 2025, the Cabinet of Ministers approved a resolution on the implementation of an experimental project to create air defense groups, which will be formed from among the participants of volunteer formations of territorial communities. The main task of such groups is to counter air threats, in particular, enemy attack unmanned aerial vehicles.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

SocietyWar in UkrainePolitics