Local air defense will be strengthened in a new way - the Ministry of Defense explained what has changed

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, at the initiative of the Ministry of Defense, approved amendments to the resolution regulating the implementation of an experimental project to strengthen air defense (AD) by involving volunteer formations of territorial communities (VFTC). This was reported by UNN with reference to information from the Ministry of Defense.

Details

As noted, the purpose of the changes is to improve the mechanisms for involving volunteers and increase the effectiveness of countering air threats amid intensified enemy air attacks.

The document, in particular, provides for the elimination of organizational barriers and the detailing of requirements for the training of personnel involved in sky protection.

Among the key changes is the expansion of powers to initiate the creation of air defense groups within the VFTC structure: from now on, this can be done not only by the heads of military administrations, but also by VFTC commanders and commanders of military units of the Territorial Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, to whom the relevant volunteer formation is subordinate. At the same time, the mandatory participation of the head of the military administration in determining the commander of the air defense group was excluded from the procedure.

In addition, personnel criteria were defined. From now on, members of VFTC who have a deferment from conscription in accordance with Article 23 of the Law of Ukraine "On Mobilization Training and Mobilization" will be involved in air defense groups. A mandatory condition is specialized training and obtaining a document on education as an external pilot, master, or sapper.

Certification requirements were also established. Operators (external pilots) of unmanned aerial vehicles must obtain a certificate from educational institutions (centers or schools) directly certified by the Ministry of Defense. Sappers must undergo training in educational institutions of the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, or the State Emergency Service and obtain a state-standard sapper document.

It is worth noting that the relevant ministry provided for the possibility of temporarily involving specialists from the Territorial Defense Forces. In case of a shortage of volunteers with the necessary qualifications as a pilot, master, or sapper, active servicemen of the Territorial Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the appropriate specialty are allowed to be temporarily involved in air defense groups. It is known that the created groups will act as an integrated part of the overall air defense system of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Operational planning and direct management of their actions will be carried out by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine through the relevant air defense control bodies.

The Government emphasized that the adopted changes eliminate unnecessary bureaucracy and provide commanders with the necessary flexibility in managing units, and the implementation of innovations should significantly increase the ability of local communities to protect their airspace.

Recall

In June 2025, the Cabinet of Ministers approved a resolution on the implementation of an experimental project to create air defense groups, which will be formed from among the participants of volunteer formations of territorial communities. The main task of such groups is to counter air threats, in particular, enemy attack unmanned aerial vehicles.