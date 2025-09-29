Lithuania wants to oblige foreign workers to have basic Lithuanian language skills

The Ministry of Education, Science and Sport (MES) proposes that, starting next year, foreigners working in the service sector be required to have a basic level of Lithuanian language proficiency, and after residing in the country for more than two years, a higher level. This was reported by LRT, writes UNN.

Details

A draft resolution to this effect, aimed at changing the procedure for establishing categories of state language proficiency and their application, was registered earlier this week.

As reported by the ministry, the draft resolution proposes introducing a fourth basic category of state language proficiency, which corresponds to level A1 of Lithuanian language proficiency.

It is proposed to oblige foreigners working in the service sector to be proficient in the Lithuanian language at this level for two years from the date of declaring their place of residence in Lithuania. After two years, a foreigner wishing to work must be proficient in the state language at a level no lower than A2.

The current description establishes three categories of Lithuanian language proficiency, corresponding to levels A2, B1, and B2, from beginner level to understanding complex texts and fluent communication.

The new requirement for basic Lithuanian language proficiency will apply to foreigners working in the service sector, manufacturing, trade, transport, and other areas where they need to communicate with people and fill out standard document forms as part of their work activities.

Proficiency in the first category language or A2 is already required for employees in the specified areas. The draft resolution proposes requiring foreigners to achieve this level of proficiency within two years of registration in Lithuania.

Both natural and legal persons, organizations, and their subdivisions providing goods and services must ensure direct service to the population in Lithuanian, with the exception of those temporarily engaged in trade in Lithuania, and, in some cases, state higher education institutions.

According to the MES, the draft resolution is currently undergoing coordination, and comments are expected by September 29. If the government adopts the resolution, the new requirements will come into force on January 1, 2026.

However, the ministry could not specify how many people will be affected by these changes, i.e., how many working foreigners will have to acquire the necessary knowledge of the Lithuanian language starting next year.

We do not yet have calculations of how many foreigners will have to take tests - we hope to have them by January, when the amendments come into force. - noted the MES.

As reported by the BNS agency, the requirement for foreigners directly providing services and the companies they work for to serve customers in Lithuanian was established by the Seimas in October last year with amendments to the State Language Law.

They are supposed to come into force in 2026, but in May, the Deputy Minister of Education asked to postpone the introduction of the law for another year, as the additional 100-200 thousand euros needed to conduct the exams were not allocated.

Some representatives of higher education institutions did not support this proposal, while universities and linguists offered their help in teaching Lithuanian to foreigners — for this, the state only needs to recognize the certificates issued by them.

Currently, only one accredited institution, the National Agency for Education, has the right to administer exams to foreigners.

According to the Employment Service, last year 3.4 thousand people started attending state-funded Lithuanian language courses, of which 84% were Ukrainians. Last year, 3.8 thousand people started attending courses, 79% of whom were Ukrainians.

According to the Migration Department, at the beginning of this year, almost 218 thousand foreigners had a residence permit in Lithuania, more than 77 thousand of whom were citizens of Ukraine.

For the latter, the resolution on knowledge of the state language will not be relevant from next year, as they do not need knowledge of the Lithuanian language if they are under temporary protection. This status for Ukrainian war refugees was extended by the government this week until 2027. - the report says.

