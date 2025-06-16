$41.450.04
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
Euro is getting more expensive faster than dollar: why hryvnia is losing ground - explanation of financial expert Olena Sosiedka
In almost five years, the Shalimov Center has performed about 250 organ transplants from deceased donors.
NABU and NACP should check the connections of People's Deputy Kuzminykh with the pharmacy business - lawyer
Zelenskyy nominated Ruslan Kravchenko for the position of Prosecutor General: the submission is already in the Verkhovna Rada
Summer Solstice: Astrologer gives advice on what to do to attract good luck
General Staff: a new North-Slobozhansky direction has emerged due to the enemy's activation on the Sumy region border area
A Week of Transition from Tension to Balance: A Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs for June 16–22
Trump to meet with Zelenskyy at G7 summit - Axios
Student learning outcomes abroad will be recognized in Ukraine: the law has entered into force
Road inspection: a list of documents that a driver must have

Kyiv • UNN

 • 746 views

Inspectors of Ukrtransbezpeka conduct raid checks of drivers. A guide has been published with a list of documents for different types of transportation.

Road inspection: a list of documents that a driver must have

Inspectors of Ukrtransbezpeka conduct raid checks of drivers and now have a clear list of questions for checking documents during control. The list of documents is available at the hyperlinks. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the State Service of Ukraine for Transport Safety.

Details

The agency urges drivers to prepare for trips in advance and have all the necessary documents with them. Ukrtransbezpeka also published a guide with a complete list used by inspectors during inspections.

Download the guide at the link, check the availability of documents before leaving for the trip and share this post with colleagues

– the agency urges.

Links to guides

  • Taxi passenger transportation: https://surl.li/omviin;
    • Irregular passenger transportation: https://surl.li/nkhnkv;
      • Regular passenger transportation: https://surl.li/mezuub;
        • International freight transport by residents of Ukraine: https://surl.li/oayavq;
          • Transportation of goods in domestic traffic: https://surl.lu/kkmuak.

            Ukrtransbezpeka wishes safe trips and successful business to transport participants.

            An online list of bus stations is now available in Ukraine: what you need to know14.12.24, 12:03 • 20745 views

            Andrey Kulik

            Andrey Kulik

            Society
