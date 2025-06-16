Road inspection: a list of documents that a driver must have

Inspectors of Ukrtransbezpeka conduct raid checks of drivers and now have a clear list of questions for checking documents during control. The list of documents is available at the hyperlinks. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the State Service of Ukraine for Transport Safety.

Details

The agency urges drivers to prepare for trips in advance and have all the necessary documents with them. Ukrtransbezpeka also published a guide with a complete list used by inspectors during inspections.

Download the guide at the link, check the availability of documents before leaving for the trip and share this post with colleagues – the agency urges.

Links to guides

Taxi passenger transportation: https://surl.li/omviin;

Irregular passenger transportation: https://surl.li/nkhnkv;

Regular passenger transportation: https://surl.li/mezuub;

International freight transport by residents of Ukraine: https://surl.li/oayavq;

Transportation of goods in domestic traffic: https://surl.lu/kkmuak.

Ukrtransbezpeka wishes safe trips and successful business to transport participants.

