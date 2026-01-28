Lida Lee revealed the truth about her body transformation

Photo: www.instagram.com/lidalee_official

Ukrainian singer Lida Lee (Lidiia Skorubska) commented on the wave of discussions surrounding her appearance and explained what caused the change in her weight. This is reported by UNN with reference to the star's Instagram.

Details

In her photoblog, the singer admitted that the past months have been incredibly busy for her: constant work on music projects, concert performances, hosting television programs, and morning filming exhausted her body. Lida Lee noted that due to a number of problems and concerns, she did not fit into all her outfits.

However, despite her active schedule, some network users began to criticize the singer's appearance and even made unsubstantiated assumptions about her possible pregnancy.

Given this, the celebrity decided to release a video in which she explained everything about her appearance.

I was so touched by the comments about my body that I can no longer remain silent... I never thought I would wake up and realize that I don't fit into my clothes. Constant travel, four months of filming that started almost at 6–7 in the morning, a tight schedule, and performances took their toll. It was scary because I couldn't understand why everything happened so suddenly. I was worried that it was due to hormones or something more serious. I had tests done, and doctors explained: the main reason is stress and lack of sleep. - the artist said.

The performer urged subscribers to be delicate in comments regarding the appearance of other people, because, in her opinion, people already know if they have problems with their figure.

Recall

