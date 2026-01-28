$42.960.17
New restrictions are being introduced due to increased enemy attacks on trains: which regions will be affected
11:48 AM • 11636 views
The GUR exposed over 60 vessels of the "shadow fleet" of Russia, Iran, and Venezuela transporting sanctioned oil
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 18668 views
Escaping the cold: which warm countries do Ukrainian tourists most often choose in winter?
09:51 AM • 23547 views
General Staff confirms damage to oil depot in Russia's Voronezh region and other occupier facilities
January 28, 08:35 AM • 23713 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine has identified issues to work on in the agreement with the US on post-war reconstruction, work with Trump's team is ongoingVideo
Exclusive
January 28, 08:19 AM • 23637 views
Rotavirus in the Carpathians: who is at risk and whether to give up the vacation
January 28, 03:48 AM • 26828 views
The American Center for Strategic Studies estimated Russia's losses at 1.2 million people, Ukraine lost up to 600,000 military personnel.
January 27, 05:43 PM • 44689 views
Attempted to "integrate" into the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine: KGB spy from Belarus exposed in Kyiv
Exclusive
January 27, 04:28 PM • 57606 views
"Starlink makes these drones almost invulnerable to electronic warfare": a new serious threat from Russian UAVs and how to combat it
January 27, 04:20 PM • 43147 views
The hands of the Doomsday Clock were moved forward by 4 seconds, one of the reasons being the war in Ukraine
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Lida Lee revealed the truth about her body transformation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 140 views

Singer Lida Lee commented on discussions about her appearance, explaining that her weight change was caused by stress and lack of sleep due to a busy schedule. She urged people to be delicate in their comments about other people's appearance.

Lida Lee revealed the truth about her body transformation
Photo: www.instagram.com/lidalee_official

Ukrainian singer Lida Lee (Lidiia Skorubska) commented on the wave of discussions surrounding her appearance and explained what caused the change in her weight. This is reported by UNN with reference to the star's Instagram.

Details

In her photoblog, the singer admitted that the past months have been incredibly busy for her: constant work on music projects, concert performances, hosting television programs, and morning filming exhausted her body. Lida Lee noted that due to a number of problems and concerns, she did not fit into all her outfits.

However, despite her active schedule, some network users began to criticize the singer's appearance and even made unsubstantiated assumptions about her possible pregnancy.

Given this, the celebrity decided to release a video in which she explained everything about her appearance.

I was so touched by the comments about my body that I can no longer remain silent... I never thought I would wake up and realize that I don't fit into my clothes. Constant travel, four months of filming that started almost at 6–7 in the morning, a tight schedule, and performances took their toll. It was scary because I couldn't understand why everything happened so suddenly. I was worried that it was due to hormones or something more serious. I had tests done, and doctors explained: the main reason is stress and lack of sleep.

- the artist said.

The performer urged subscribers to be delicate in comments regarding the appearance of other people, because, in her opinion, people already know if they have problems with their figure.

Recall

Ukrainian singer Olya Polyakova, who recently celebrated her 47th birthday, shared a series of photos on her official Instagram page, in which she poses in a bikini and demonstrates her steel abs and toned figure.

Stanislav Karmazin

SocietyMultimedia
Musician
Social network
Bloggers