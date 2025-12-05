Patrol police denied information about the introduction of a new road sign "white rhombus" in Ukraine

False information is spreading online about a supposedly new road sign in Ukraine — a "white rhombus on a blue background" — which is allegedly intended to designate lanes for specific categories of vehicles. In reality, such a sign is not provided for by current traffic rules and DSTU standards. This was reported by the Patrol Police of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that this sign will allegedly be used to designate a traffic lane intended for specific categories of vehicles, including:

buses and other public transport;

taxis;

passenger cars with two or more passengers;

electric vehicles.

In reality, the current version of the traffic rules of Ukraine and DSTU 4100:2021 "Road safety. Road signs. General technical conditions. Rules of application" does not provide for the installation of such a sign and does not contain rules for its application - the message says.

There are also no corresponding draft amendments to the specified regulatory legal documents that would provide for the rules for the application of such road signs in Ukraine.

