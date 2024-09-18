Lawyer: ARMA lost billions due to inaction on 21 thousand Russian-Belarusian railcars

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 108133 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 112229 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 181870 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 145238 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 147708 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140703 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 189631 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112227 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 179390 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104830 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 73142 views
Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

February 28, 08:14 PM • 46824 views
The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

February 28, 08:20 PM • 34905 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 63928 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 35157 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 181870 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 189631 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 179390 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 206573 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 195271 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 145881 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 145470 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 149882 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 141049 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 157693 views
Actual
Lawyer: ARMA lost billions due to inaction on 21 thousand Russian-Belarusian railcars

Lawyer: ARMA lost billions due to inaction on 21 thousand Russian-Belarusian railcars

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15299 views

ARMA has not used 21,000 Russian-Belarusian railroad cars for two years. According to the lawyer, this could bring the state between $400 million and $1 billion in 2023-2024.

The Asset Recovery and Management Agency has been managing about 21,000 Russian-Belarusian railcars for more than two years. During this time, ARMA has not found a use for them. This was stated by lawyer Andriy Potemkin in his blog on Ekonomichna Pravda , according to UNN .

According to the Register of Seized Assets, the Russian-Belarusian property has remained ownerless for more than two years. The ARMA has not yet ensured the safety of these assets and their economic value, assessed them, or transferred them to Ukrainian enterprises for management... The material and technical base in 2022 allowed the Agency to create a national conglomerate in the field of rail transport and logistics on its basis, which could generate multibillion-dollar revenues to the state budget. But nothing was done,

- Potemkin pointed out.

According to him, with the help of these 21,000 Russian-Belarusian railcars, during a full-scale war, the ARMA could ensure the transportation of humanitarian aid and essential goods to regions in need of support; relocation of enterprises (relocation of production facilities); evacuation of property from dangerous areas; transportation of military equipment, fuel and other resources necessary for the defense of the country (including supplies from abroad); etc.

Potemkin also noted that the average cost of renting one car per day can range from $25 to $75. The monthly rent is usually calculated with a discount for long-term use and can range from $750 to $2,250 per car ($9,000 to $27,000 per year).

Thus, by managing 21,000 railcars and the Karpaty Terminal alone, the Agency could earn between $400 million and $1 billion for the state budget in 2023-2024,

- emphasized the lawyer.

In addition, according to the law, all freight cars undergo maintenance and routine repairs throughout the year, which usually cost about $1,000 per car. Thus, in order to start operating the 21,000 Russian-Belarusian railcars, ARMA needs to spend at least $21 million on maintenance and/or $42 million on depot repairs.

Add

One of the main tasks of the ARMA is to manage assets seized in criminal proceedings in order to preserve or increase their economic value. In recent years, ARMA has accumulated a lot of property that could not only generate revenue for the state budget, but also be useful during a full-scale war.

For example, most of the sanatoriums transferred to ARMA could be used to rehabilitate wounded soldiers or provide shelter for IDPs.

In addition, ARMA has a lot of heavy equipment that could work for the benefit of the state. Excavators and bulldozers could be used to strengthen the defense or restore infrastructure, but in fact they are idle.

So the question arises as to why ARMA under Olena Duma focuses on formalities and bureaucracy instead of real asset management in the interests of the state.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarEconomy
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising