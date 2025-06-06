Law enforcement officers should check Poroshenko's companies, through which agricultural land has become inaccessible to millions of Ukrainians - expert

The massive purchase of agricultural land by companies close to Petro Poroshenko has made land almost inaccessible to millions of Ukrainians. This was stated by expert Petro Oleshchuk, calling on law enforcement agencies to investigate possible abuses by the oligarch and his business environment.

According to the expert, who refers to the data of "Economic Truth", the Poroshenko family already owns more than 120 thousand hectares of land. And his company "Ukrprominvest-Agro" continues to actively buy up the best land plots, significantly strengthening its presence on the market.

"Poroshenko has created a monopoly on land, making the price unaffordable for Ukrainians. This "gray-haired" oligarch has killed any opportunity for a Ukrainian to be the master of his own land. I am sure that the actions of the people's deputy should be checked by law enforcement officers," the expert stressed.

According to Oleshchuk, Petro Poroshenko's son, Oleksiy, officially controls the company after the ownership was transferred to him in 2019. At the same time, he is hiding from mobilization in London. Oleshchuk reminded that during Poroshenko's term as president, his companies, with the help of administrative resources, illegally re-registered land plots that were leased by farmers.

"Then, as wrote Slidstvo.info, thousands of hectares of land leased by farmers were re-registered to Poroshenko's companies through the then new electronic register, despite existing lease agreements," Oleshchuk noted.

He also recalled the assessment of the Chesno movement, which called such actions by Poroshenko raiding, manipulation of natural resources, political corruption, and most importantly, abuse of power. According to Oleshchuk, Poroshenko's approach has not changed since then.

"Today, oligarch Poroshenko sets land prices for the entire country for the benefit of his own pocket. This is a classic abuse of market power, which in normal countries is classified as a monopoly. In the United States, for example, the state severely punishes companies that control access to resources and influence pricing policies. Therefore, law enforcement agencies should immediately investigate the abuses of Poroshenko's companies - the massive purchase of land. Because if we allow one politician-oligarch to determine how much Ukrainian land costs, tomorrow he will determine which Ukrainians have the right to live on it at all," Petro Oleshchuk summarized.

As reported earlier, sanctioned People's Deputy Petro Poroshenko tried to circumvent sanctions and retain control over his most profitable assets worth UAH 17 billion, formally relinquishing them in favor of his wife Maryna.

Also, Petro Poroshenko in 2024 received income of UAH 4.6 billion. This amount is 30 times higher than the politician's earnings in the pre-war year of 2021, according to the annual declaration published in the NACP register.