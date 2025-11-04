Law enforcement officer from Bukovyna caused a fatal drunk driving accident, she will be prosecuted

In July, a law enforcement officer, while intoxicated, caused a fatal road accident. As of today, the pre-trial investigation has been completed, and the driver will be prosecuted.

UNN reports with reference to the SBI.

Details

The pre-trial investigation has been completed and the case against a law enforcement officer from Chernivtsi region, who caused a fatal road accident while intoxicated, has been sent to court.

Context

The tragic accident occurred on the night of July 27-28, 2025, in the city of Novoselytsia, Chernivtsi district. The law enforcement officer, driving her own car, lost control on a curved section of the road and crashed into a concrete fence.

Three of the driver's friends were in the car. The defendant had been relaxing and drinking alcohol with them that evening.

As a result of the collision, a 35-year-old woman died on the spot, and two other passengers sustained injuries of varying severity.

The driver was hospitalized, after which she was notified of suspicion. As revealed by the examination, the alcohol level in the accused's blood that day was 1.45 per mille. The driver fully admits her guilt.

By court decision, the woman was remanded in custody with the possibility of bail.

The charges were brought under Part 3 of Article 286-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — violation of road safety rules by a person driving a vehicle while intoxicated, which caused the death of the victim. The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 10 years.

Recall

