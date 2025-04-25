Lavrov Claims "Readiness" for Deal with U.S. on Ukraine - CBC News

$41.670.15
47.540.17
ukenru
Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year
05:56 AM • 7358 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 24, 06:25 PM • 25334 views

russia, preliminarily, struck Kyiv with a North Korean ballistic missile, intelligence services are checking the details - Zelensky

Exclusive
April 24, 04:02 PM • 65329 views

The Ministry of Economy responded to whether changes are planned regarding the rules for booking employees

April 24, 12:42 PM • 64612 views

"Volodymyr, STOP!" Trump stated that he is not satisfied with Russian strikes on Kyiv

April 24, 11:00 AM • 81870 views

European diplomats react to massive Russian attack on Kyiv on April 24

April 23, 05:58 PM • 174071 views

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

April 23, 03:00 PM • 184518 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

April 23, 02:18 PM • 265402 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
April 23, 01:00 PM • 111511 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
April 23, 12:40 PM • 209339 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+19°
1m/s
62%
746 mm
Popular news

lavrov: kremlin is ready for an agreement on Ukraine, but there is a nuance

April 24, 10:52 PM • 6148 views

The US showed Ukraine and Russia the "finish line" for ending the war - Rubio

April 25, 12:35 AM • 7796 views

The enemy occupied Kalynove in Donetsk region - DeepState

01:15 AM • 13035 views

Reports of a massive UAV attack in Crimea: explosions were heard in Yevpatoria, Yalta, and Saky

02:50 AM • 18437 views

1170 occupiers eliminated and 48 cruise missiles destroyed in a day - General Staff

04:58 AM • 14301 views
Publications

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

05:56 AM • 7358 views

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 96413 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 265402 views

There is only one way out - Zyma "to the exit," or why the chief lawyer of the NBU should leave his post

April 23, 01:44 PM • 155930 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"
Exclusive

April 23, 12:40 PM • 209339 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Vitali Klitschko

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ruslan Kravchenko

Pete Hegseth

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

France

Kherson Oblast

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

April 24, 03:17 PM • 26417 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

April 24, 02:13 PM • 34627 views

Jason Biggs took control of his health: in the fight against bad habits, the star of "American Pie" has changed a lot

April 24, 08:47 AM • 66871 views

Director of the movie "I Know What You Did Last Summer" wanted to bring Gellar back

April 24, 06:58 AM • 96804 views

Shakespeare's marriage may have been happier than previously thought - new research

April 23, 03:29 PM • 61539 views
Actual

Instagram

Sukhoi Su-30

Leopard 2

Facebook

The Washington Post

Lavrov Claims "Readiness" for Deal with U.S. on Ukraine - CBC News

Kyiv • UNN

 • 150 views

Russia claims readiness for a deal with the United States on Ukraine, but admits that some elements still need to be finalized. Lavrov claims that strikes are only carried out on military facilities.

Lavrov Claims "Readiness" for Deal with U.S. on Ukraine - CBC News

Russia has stated its alleged "readiness to reach an agreement" with the United States on Ukraine, but "some elements of this agreement still need to be finalized." This was stated in an interview with CBS News by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, Russia and the United States are "moving in the right direction", but some elements of the future agreement "need to be finalized". He added that Donald Trump is the only world leader who "recognized the need to remove the root causes of this situation". The dictator Putin's henchman was silent about the fact that Russia is the aggressor against Ukraine.

The US President's statement refers to an agreement. We are ready to conclude an agreement, but there are still some individual moments, elements of this agreement, that need to be finalized. We are engaged in this process.

– Lavrov said.

When asked why Russians are hitting civilian targets in Ukrainian cities with ballistic missiles and drones, Lavrov said that the strikes are "carried out exclusively on military targets."

Supplement

The United States will demand that the Russians recognize Ukraine's right to have its own army and defense industry as part of a peace agreement. The Americans also demand that Moscow return control of the Zaporizhzhia NPP to Ukraine.

"Volodymyr, STOP!" Trump stated that he is not satisfied with Russian strikes on Kyiv 24.04.25, 15:42 • 64583 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the World
Donald Trump
Ukraine
Kyiv
Brent
$66.78
Bitcoin
$93,211.70
S&P 500
$5,478.30
Tesla
$256.60
Газ TTF
$33.57
Золото
$3,303.95
Ethereum
$1,767.23