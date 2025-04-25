Russia has stated its alleged "readiness to reach an agreement" with the United States on Ukraine, but "some elements of this agreement still need to be finalized." This was stated in an interview with CBS News by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, Russia and the United States are "moving in the right direction", but some elements of the future agreement "need to be finalized". He added that Donald Trump is the only world leader who "recognized the need to remove the root causes of this situation". The dictator Putin's henchman was silent about the fact that Russia is the aggressor against Ukraine.

The US President's statement refers to an agreement. We are ready to conclude an agreement, but there are still some individual moments, elements of this agreement, that need to be finalized. We are engaged in this process. – Lavrov said.

When asked why Russians are hitting civilian targets in Ukrainian cities with ballistic missiles and drones, Lavrov said that the strikes are "carried out exclusively on military targets."

Supplement

The United States will demand that the Russians recognize Ukraine's right to have its own army and defense industry as part of a peace agreement. The Americans also demand that Moscow return control of the Zaporizhzhia NPP to Ukraine.

"Volodymyr, STOP!" Trump stated that he is not satisfied with Russian strikes on Kyiv