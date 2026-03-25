Latvia handed a note of protest to a Russian representative over drone airspace violation

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Latvia summoned the interim chargé d'affaires of the Russian Federation in the Republic of Latvia to express a categorical protest and hand over a note condemning the invasion of Latvian airspace by an unmanned aerial vehicle from Russian territory on the night of March 25. This was reported by the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the representative of the Russian diplomatic mission was informed that Russia, by starting an aggressive war against Ukraine, creates unpredictable risks of security incidents throughout the region.

Russia's air strike on March 24 on civilian infrastructure in several regions of Ukraine, including the Lviv region, which resulted in the death and injury of civilians, and an attempt to destroy UNESCO World Heritage sites, was also condemned. Latvia noted that this is part of Russia's barbaric attack not only on the people of Ukraine, but also on Ukraine's deep historical and cultural roots. - the statement says.

It is indicated that Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine is a gross violation of international law and the UN Charter. The Latvian Foreign Ministry called on Russia to stop the aggression and withdraw Russian armed forces from all internationally recognized territory of Ukraine.

Recall

In Latvia and Estonia, the fall of drones from Russia was recorded. One apparatus exploded in Krāslava region, another hit a power plant pipe.

Russia questions Latvia's sovereignty: the same strategy as before Ukraine is recorded - Kovalenko