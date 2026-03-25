Latvia handed a note of protest to a Russian representative over drone airspace violation

$43.920.0950.900.01
ukenru
06:28 PM • 8972 views
Russia is preparing an operation against water supply systems in the coming months, and Ukraine is preparing defense lines - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
March 25, 04:27 PM • 19526 views
Ukraine enters Africa - a new stage of the global game
March 25, 01:57 PM • 45641 views
"Weight loss shot" or health risk – why are US citizens massively suing "Ozempic" manufacturers?
Exclusive
March 25, 01:06 PM • 53266 views
Who should control the use of urban land and why violations can go unnoticed for yearsPhoto
March 25, 10:45 AM • 45177 views
Weekend trip - interesting places in OdesaPhoto
March 25, 09:00 AM • 56136 views
Ukraine celebrates SBU Day - facts from the history of the national special service
Exclusive
March 24, 06:26 PM • 73160 views
Guardians, foster parents, or family-type orphanages: who can care for children without parental care
March 24, 05:38 PM • 60466 views
In Lviv, a man hung the Ukrainian flag on the balcony of an apartment damaged by a “Shahed” drone
Exclusive
March 24, 04:18 PM • 57226 views
Easter basket becomes more expensive for the second year in a row: economist explained the reasons
March 24, 03:46 PM • 55289 views
Moldova introduces a state of emergency in energy – what is happening in the country
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+5°
2m/s
63%
744mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ukraine expects a cold snap after March warmth - meteorologist named the termsMarch 25, 01:00 PM • 7514 views
Iran received a ceasefire plan from the US - APMarch 25, 02:20 PM • 4824 views
TikTok and X declare their "neutrality" on social media ban for children - reportMarch 25, 02:39 PM • 4598 views
Iran rejected the US ceasefire plan and put forward its own conditionsMarch 25, 02:50 PM • 17759 views
White House: Talks with Iran not deadlocked, despite initial Tehran resistance to US plan07:38 PM • 6298 views
Publications
"Weight loss shot" or health risk – why are US citizens massively suing "Ozempic" manufacturers?March 25, 01:57 PM • 45644 views
Who should control the use of urban land and why violations can go unnoticed for yearsPhoto
Exclusive
March 25, 01:06 PM • 53269 views
Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary - what kind of holiday it is, main traditions and superstitionsPhotoMarch 25, 12:01 PM • 39952 views
In the shadow of a conflict of interest: the competition for the head of the State Customs Service is coming to an end, the final decision rests with the Minister of FinanceMarch 25, 11:24 AM • 45274 views
Parliament summoned the head of the National Bank, Pyshnyi, in the 'Horokhovsky case' - what they want to hear from himMarch 25, 11:09 AM • 46706 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Scott Bessent
Karoline Leavitt
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Tehran
Lviv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Serhiy Prytula revealed for the first time where his son is studying and whether he plans to connect his life with the military sphereMarch 25, 12:24 PM • 23946 views
BTS concert in Seoul gathered 18.4 million online viewersMarch 25, 06:19 AM • 60411 views
Orlando Bloom's new romance after breakup with Katy Perry - who is the actor dating?PhotoMarch 24, 06:35 PM • 36967 views
Valerie Perrine, Oscar-nominated actress from "Superman" and "Lenny," has diedMarch 24, 11:52 AM • 66328 views
Star of "Kitchen" Kateryna Kuznetsova publicly congratulated her star father on his birthdayPhotoMarch 23, 09:52 PM • 66680 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube

Latvia handed a note of protest to a Russian representative over drone airspace violation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1396 views

The Latvian Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed protest over a Russian drone and shelling of civilian infrastructure in Ukraine. Security risks in the region are increasing due to the war.

Latvia handed a note of protest to a Russian representative over drone airspace violation

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Latvia summoned the interim chargé d'affaires of the Russian Federation in the Republic of Latvia to express a categorical protest and hand over a note condemning the invasion of Latvian airspace by an unmanned aerial vehicle from Russian territory on the night of March 25. This was reported by the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the representative of the Russian diplomatic mission was informed that Russia, by starting an aggressive war against Ukraine, creates unpredictable risks of security incidents throughout the region.

Russia's air strike on March 24 on civilian infrastructure in several regions of Ukraine, including the Lviv region, which resulted in the death and injury of civilians, and an attempt to destroy UNESCO World Heritage sites, was also condemned. Latvia noted that this is part of Russia's barbaric attack not only on the people of Ukraine, but also on Ukraine's deep historical and cultural roots.

- the statement says.

It is indicated that Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine is a gross violation of international law and the UN Charter. The Latvian Foreign Ministry called on Russia to stop the aggression and withdraw Russian armed forces from all internationally recognized territory of Ukraine.

Recall

In Latvia and Estonia, the fall of drones from Russia was recorded. One apparatus exploded in Krāslava region, another hit a power plant pipe.

Russia questions Latvia's sovereignty: the same strategy as before Ukraine is recorded - Kovalenko28.01.26, 11:44 • 5110 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Lviv Oblast
UNESCO
Latvia
United Nations
Estonia
Ukraine