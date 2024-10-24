Latvia bans 17 websites spreading Russian propaganda
Kyiv • UNN
The National Council of Electronic Media of Latvia has closed access to 17 online resources that spread Russian propaganda. Among the blocked sites are topcor.ru and russkie.org, which publish distorted information about world events and the war in Ukraine.
The National Council of Electronic Media in Latvia has closed access to 17 online resources that spread Russian propaganda. This is reported by the Latvijas Vēstnesis portal, Delfi reports, UNN writes.
Details
It is noted that access was denied to the website topcor.ru, which disseminates distorted and false information about world events and the war in Ukraine, justifying Russia's invasion and occupation of part of Ukraine. The site also contains materials against the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Latvia.
Access to the website russkie.org, which disseminates distorted and biased information about events in Russia and the world, emphasizing, for example, the "special" role of Russia and the Russian language, was also closed. The website publishes propaganda materials about events in Russia and the world, presenting events in Ukraine in a biased and one-sided manner.
In addition, Latvia will continue to block access to the following websites: yashkinskyrayon.rf, dagpravda.ru, otr-online.ru, sevkavportal.ru, nur-05. ru, nikatv.ru, informugra.ru, edinstvo-news.ru, gubtrk.ru, epochaheroyev.rf, overclockers.ru, grozny.tv, yakutia-daily.ru, riamo.ru and heroyispetsoperatsii.rf.
Estonian Foreign Ministry dismisses employee who wrote a “scientific” work about Ukraine with Kremlin propaganda23.10.24, 01:31 • 19754 views