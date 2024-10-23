Estonian Foreign Ministry dismisses employee who wrote a “scientific” work about Ukraine with Kremlin propaganda
Kyiv • UNN
Estonia has fired an employee of the embassy in Turkey for her research on Kremlin narratives about Ukraine. The article calls the Revolution of Dignity a “coup d'etat” and the 2014 Russian invasion a “separation of republics.
The Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has fired an employee of the embassy in Turkey who wrote a research paper on nationalism in Ukraine, which cites Kremlin narratives. This was reported by Postimees, according to UNN.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs does not see any possibility of continuing cooperation with the author of the study, which supports the views of the Kremlin,
Details
Maria Sarantseva, an Estonian citizen who worked as a visa section secretary at the Estonian Embassy in Ankara, presented her research paper to Haji Bayram Veli University in March and was approved by the university in May.
The article titled “The Rise of Nationalism in Ukraine: Erich Fromm's Psychoanalytic Approach” was published in the biannual Journal of Crises and Political Research.
In her work, based mainly on Russian sources, Sarantseva argues that Ukrainian nationalism is rooted in the trauma caused by the collapse of the Soviet Union. She also refers to the Revolution of Dignity of 2013-2014 as a “coup d'état,” draws parallels between modern Ukraine and Nazi Germany (1933-1945), and calls the 2014 Russian invasion of Donetsk and Luhansk regions “the separation of the Luhansk and Donetsk republics.
Estonia hopes to see further steps toward Ukraine's NATO accession17.10.24, 12:21 • 12751 view