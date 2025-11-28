Laser hair removal at the Laserhouse Center — the path to perfectly smooth skin

$42.190.11
Will the curfew in Kyiv be shortened for the New Year holidays? The answer from the Kyiv City State Administration and the Kyiv City Military Administration
01:03 PM • 1836 views
Another category of Ukrainians can apply for a deferral through "Reserve+" - Ministry of Defense
11:00 AM • 17804 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhoto
09:41 AM • 15545 views
General Staff confirmed the hit on Saratov Oil Refinery, drone depot at Saki airfield, and other occupation facilities
09:17 AM • 15695 views
Moderate warming is coming to Ukraine: what weather to expect on November 29 and 30
Exclusive
08:06 AM • 26967 views
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
November 28, 06:58 AM • 18722 views
EU Economy Commissioner calls on G7 to speed up payment of $50 billion to Ukraine
November 28, 06:35 AM • 17129 views
NABU and SAP conduct searches at Yermak's - sources
November 28, 06:29 AM • 14782 views
Orban went to Moscow for talks with Putin: he is going to talk about energy and peace efforts in Russia's war against Ukraine
November 27, 10:13 PM • 12025 views
Kyiv's Dynamo fired Shovkovsky and the entire coaching staffPhoto
Popular news
Ukrainian found dead in burned-out car in Vienna - mediaPhotoNovember 28, 06:12 AM • 15173 views
Hong Kong fire death toll continues to rise, last search for survivors in 7 towers underwayVideoNovember 28, 07:16 AM • 15429 views
Blowing themselves up with grenades: Kim Jong Un ordered his soldiers in Ukraine not to surrenderNovember 28, 07:24 AM • 18249 views
Dengue fever detected in a man in Lviv after a trip to Indonesia: what are the symptoms?November 28, 07:39 AM • 17169 views
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucher10:45 AM • 15619 views
10 common mistakes beginners make in a new job12:04 PM • 10246 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhoto11:00 AM • 17817 views
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucher10:45 AM • 15936 views
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
Exclusive
08:06 AM • 26975 views
Dengue fever detected in a man in Lviv after a trip to Indonesia: what are the symptoms?November 28, 07:39 AM • 17488 views
UNN Lite
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 20359 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 37762 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 58003 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 90830 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 105893 views
Laser hair removal at the Laserhouse Center — the path to perfectly smooth skin

Kyiv • UNN

 • 164 views

Today, laser hair removal is one of the most effective and sought-after methods for removing unwanted hair.

Laser hair removal at the Laserhouse Center — the path to perfectly smooth skin

Are you looking for a salon with professional equipment, experienced specialists, and comfortable, sterile rooms – a place where the procedure will be safe and effective? Pay attention to the "Laserhouse" Laser Hair Removal and Cosmetology Center in Kyiv, which has remained a leader in this field for over 16 years.

Why have thousands of people already chosen "Laserhouse"?

●      Over 16 years of experience. The network of Centers operates throughout Ukraine, including Kyiv – with tens of thousands of satisfied clients who return again and again.

●      Team of certified specialists. All procedures are performed by specialists with extensive experience and high qualifications. All specialists regularly improve their qualifications through training and seminars, mastering international protocols.

●      Original lasers with international certification. For laser hair removal, a certified Lumenis Light Sheer diode laser, approved by the FDA (USA), is used. This is the "gold standard" in the world of laser hair removal.

●      Modern and sterile rooms. The centers are equipped according to European standards, and all sanitary norms are observed.

●      Safety and individual problem-solving. A mandatory consultation is conducted before the procedure. A course of procedures is selected individually for each client.

●      Flexible schedule and convenient locations. In Kyiv, there are over 15 branches in different districts of the city – you can easily choose the closest one. We work seven days a week from 9:00 to 21:00.

●      Affordable prices, ongoing promotions, and loyalty programs. Democratic cost with a high level of service + discounts on courses of procedures.

How is laser hair removal performed?

The procedure is based on the laser beam's effect on melanin in the hair. The laser's light pulse destroys the hair follicle without damaging the skin. As a result, hair stops growing, and the skin remains smooth.

●      A session lasts from 15 minutes to 1 hour – depending on the area.

●      The course typically includes 6–8 procedures with intervals of 4–6 weeks.

●      The first results are visible after 1–2 sessions.

Which laser is used for the procedure at Laserhouse?

The "Laserhouse" Center uses the modern certified American Lumenis Light Sheer laser. The device has international FDA (U.S. Food and Drug Administration) certification and is equipped with a built-in cooling system, so the skin does not overheat during the procedure. Lumenis Light Sheer is a leader among hair removal lasers: its latest generation technology ensures precise and delicate hair removal on any body area and for any skin type.

Why is laser hair removal better than shaving?

●      painless procedure thanks to the built-in cooling system in the device;

●      no skin irritation, cuts, or ingrown hairs;

●      suitable for all areas: face, armpits, arms, legs, bikini, back;

●      long-term results – smoothness for months and even years.

What is important to know before the procedure?

●      Do not sunbathe or visit a solarium for 2 weeks before the procedure.

●      Shave hair in the treatment area the day before.

●      Do not pluck or remove hair with wax/sugaring for 14 days.

Contraindications: active skin inflammation, oncology, pregnancy, fresh tan.

Before your first visit to "Laserhouse," you will receive a full consultation with a specialist and an individual course selection.

Laserhouse Laser Hair Removal Centers in Kyiv

In the capital, there are 19 modern Centers in every district of Kyiv, including branches near metro stations: Palats Sportu, Lybidska, Pozniaky, Obolon, Kontraktova Ploshcha, Zoloti Vorota, Livoberezhna, Vokzalna, Holosiivska, and others.

You can book a session by submitting an application on the website or by calling the contact phone number. The centers are open seven days a week so you can choose a convenient time even with a busy schedule.

Results you can trust

"Laserhouse" is a Center licensed by the Ministry of Health, where professionals with extensive experience work. All equipment is original and certified. Every stage of the procedure is controlled, and the result is predictable and stable. This is evidenced by numerous awards, over 1 million happy clients, and hundreds of positive reviews.

Want smooth skin without daily shaving and irritation? Sign up for a free consultation and get the procedure at a discount today. See for yourself the effectiveness and painlessness of laser hair removal at "Laserhouse".

Lilia Podolyak

Business News