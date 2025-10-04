Large-scale protest action continues in Tbilisi during local elections

A large protest rally is taking place in the center of the Georgian capital Tbilisi on the day of the municipal elections. This was reported by News Georgia, writes UNN.

A stage has been set up on Freedom Square, Rustaveli Avenue and adjacent streets are blocked. Various groups have joined the protest – students, emigrants who returned to Georgia, bikers. Columns of cars arrived in the capital from the regions of the country.

Participants hold Georgian flags, posters with anti-government slogans and photos of political prisoners — activists, journalists and politicians detained after the protests that began at the end of last year. From time to time, the crowd chants "revolution."

The rally is organized by opera singer Paata Burchuladze, founder of the "Rustaveli Avenue" platform. He announced that a declaration would be read from the stage, which the rally participants should support, confirming their refusal to recognize the legitimacy of the government of the "Georgian Dream" party.

Eight opposition parties that are boycotting the elections have joined the protest, calling them a "farce" and a "Russian special operation" to legitimize the "Georgian Dream."

Police have stepped up security measures: special forces have been deployed in the parliament courtyard, and tow trucks have been spotted on Freedom Square. Journalists report communication problems in the area of government buildings. The Ministry of Internal Affairs called on participants not to go beyond the law and promised to take measures in case of violations.

As UNN previously wrote, mass protests in Georgia have been ongoing for almost a year, despite arrests and fines, even on the day of local elections. Repression against activists, journalists, and human rights defenders has drawn comparisons to Russia.

