Large-scale fire extinguished after enemy attack in Ternopil region
Kyiv • UNN
A large fire broke out in the Ternopil region as a result of a nighttime attack on an industrial facility. 45 rescuers and 12 police officers quickly extinguished the fire, with no casualties or injuries.
A large-scale fire at an industrial facility has been extinguished in the Ternopil region. This was reported by the head of the Ternopil RMA Vyacheslav Nehoda, UNN reports.
Details
A large-scale fire broke out as a result of an enemy night attack on an industrial facility in the Ternopil region. To quickly eliminate the consequences of the incident, 45 rescuers were engaged, working on 12 units of special equipment, as well as 12 police officers on 4 units.
The fire was quickly localized and extinguished. Fortunately, no one was killed or injured.
