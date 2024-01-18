Large-scale air alert in Ukraine for the second time this morning due to the takeoff of an enemy MiG

For the second time in the morning, an air alert was announced throughout Ukraine due to the takeoff of a Russian MiG-31 aircraft, UNN reports.

Details

An air alert has been declared in all regions of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Air Force reports a missile threat throughout Ukraine due to the takeoff of an enemy MiG.

Missile danger throughout Ukraine. MiG-31 takeoff from Mozdok airfield - the Ukrainian Air Force said in a statement on Telegram.

UNN reported that a large-scale alarm had already been sounded in the morning.