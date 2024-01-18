Large-scale air alert in Ukraine for the second time this morning due to the takeoff of an enemy MiG
A missile threat is announced in Ukraine after the takeoff of a Russian MiG-31 aircraft. An air alert has been declared in all regions.
For the second time in the morning, an air alert was announced throughout Ukraine due to the takeoff of a Russian MiG-31 aircraft, UNN reports.
Details
An air alert has been declared in all regions of Ukraine.
The Ukrainian Air Force reports a missile threat throughout Ukraine due to the takeoff of an enemy MiG.
UNN reported that a large-scale alarm had already been sounded in the morning.