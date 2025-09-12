Land plots and houses: SAP demands confiscation of property of Ukraine's chief sanitary doctor

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office has filed a lawsuit with the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) to declare the assets of the Deputy Minister of Health of Ukraine – Chief State Sanitary Doctor of Ukraine, totaling over UAH 3.2 million, as unsubstantiated. This was reported by the SAPO press service, according to UNN.

On September 12, 2025, the prosecutor of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, based on materials from the NACP and evidence independently obtained in accordance with the law, filed a lawsuit with the High Anti-Corruption Court to declare the assets of the Deputy Minister of Health of Ukraine – Chief State Sanitary Doctor of Ukraine, amounting to over UAH 3.2 million, as unsubstantiated and to seize them as state revenue (civil forfeiture). - the statement reads.

It is noted that in 2021–2022, he acquired two land plots and two residential buildings in the Kyiv region. However, an analysis of the official's income and expenses established the impossibility of acquiring these assets from legal sources.

Under these circumstances, the SAPO prosecutor appealed to the court with a lawsuit to declare these assets unsubstantiated and to seize them as state revenue.

The High Anti-Corruption Court, at the prosecutor's request, imposed an arrest on the assets that are the subject of the dispute as a measure to secure the claim.

It should be noted that Ihor Kuzin is currently the Chief State Sanitary Doctor of Ukraine.

Recall

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office filed a lawsuit with the HACC to declare unsubstantiated assets totaling over UAH 7 million, used by the family of the former head of the Darnytskyi district administration in Kyiv. These include housing, commercial premises, and a cruise boat, acquired without confirmed legal income.