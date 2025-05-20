$41.580.08
Land conflict in Kyiv region: there is a victim, equipment is damaged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 986 views

A conflict arose in Obukhiv region between agricultural enterprises over 2,000 hectares of land. A tractor driver was injured, equipment was damaged. The police are investigating.

Land conflict in Kyiv region: there is a victim, equipment is damaged

Law enforcement officers in Kyiv region are investigating the circumstances of the conflict over a land plot in Obukhiv district. This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine in Kyiv region, reports UNN.

Details

On May 16, at 10:24 a.m., the Obukhiv District Police Department received a report of a conflict in the village of Kopachiv in the field. According to police, a conflict arose between two agricultural enterprises regarding the cultivation of land plots. The area of land plots is about 2 thousand hectares.

During the conflict, a 41-year-old tractor driver was injured. Wheels were also damaged on two tractors.

In addition, law enforcement officers seized a car that was at the scene. Police are establishing the identity of its owner.

Recall

In the capital of Ukraine, a fraudulent scheme has been activated with the substitution of QR codes in public places. Criminals use fake codes to steal bank card details. The Cyberpolice urges citizens to be vigilant and check websites before entering data.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyCrimes and emergenciesAgronomy news
Ukraine
Kyiv
