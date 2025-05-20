Land conflict in Kyiv region: there is a victim, equipment is damaged

Law enforcement officers in Kyiv region are investigating the circumstances of the conflict over a land plot in Obukhiv district. This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine in Kyiv region, reports UNN.

Details

On May 16, at 10:24 a.m., the Obukhiv District Police Department received a report of a conflict in the village of Kopachiv in the field. According to police, a conflict arose between two agricultural enterprises regarding the cultivation of land plots. The area of land plots is about 2 thousand hectares.

During the conflict, a 41-year-old tractor driver was injured. Wheels were also damaged on two tractors.

In addition, law enforcement officers seized a car that was at the scene. Police are establishing the identity of its owner.

Recall

