“Land Bank: 1075 hectares of agricultural land have already been leased for UAH 35 million

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 36055 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 100300 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin
February 28, 02:48 PM

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139924 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 139665 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump
February 28, 05:55 PM

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 86846 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding
February 28, 06:08 PM

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 107455 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"
February 28, 06:35 PM

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 109591 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 162084 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 179753 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 170778 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 198202 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 187229 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 139665 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139924 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February
February 28, 09:59 AM

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145656 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137132 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea
February 26, 05:09 PM

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154094 views
"Land Bank: 1075 hectares of agricultural land have already been leased for UAH 35 million

“Land Bank: 1075 hectares of agricultural land have already been leased for UAH 35 million

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20402 views

As part of the Land Bank project, 1,075 hectares of state agricultural land worth more than UAH 35 million were leased out. The auctions were held on Prozorro.Sale.

As part of the Land Bank project , 1075 hectares of state-owned agricultural land worth UAH 35.4 million were leased, the State Property Fund reported on October 4, UNN reports. 

Details

It is noted that the auctions were held on Prozorro.Sale for UAH 35.4 million (including VAT - UAH 42.5 million).

"The Land Bank has been launched in Vinnytsia region. The first lots were 16 land plots. The average cost per hectare was about $800.  There were 94 bidders for the plots. This competition increased their value by more than 8 times compared to the starting prices. The most expensive lot was a 262-hectare land plot in the Kalynivka city TG. Its final price amounted to UAH 8.5 million excluding VAT (the bidding started at UAH 1.1 million). The proceeds from the online auction will go to the state and local budgets.

The winner of the auction is obliged to enter into a sublease agreement with the State Land Bank LLC, 100% owned by the state, within 20 business days . After that, within the next 5 business days, the winner has to pay the value of the asset and VAT. The winner will then receive the right to use the land plots for 14 years.

In October, ProZorro.Sale will also hold land lease auctions in Cherkasy, Volyn, Lviv, Vinnytsia, Zakarpattia, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhzhia, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Odesa regions.

You can familiarize yourself with the proposals and participate in the bidding by following the link.

Ukrainian agrarians use over 150 thousand hectares of demined land since the beginning of the year - Svyrydenko9/5/24, 4:57 PM • 20931 view

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

EconomyAgronomy news

