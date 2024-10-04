“Land Bank: 1075 hectares of agricultural land have already been leased for UAH 35 million

As part of the Land Bank project , 1075 hectares of state-owned agricultural land worth UAH 35.4 million were leased, the State Property Fund reported on October 4, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the auctions were held on Prozorro.Sale for UAH 35.4 million (including VAT - UAH 42.5 million).

"The Land Bank has been launched in Vinnytsia region. The first lots were 16 land plots. The average cost per hectare was about $800. There were 94 bidders for the plots. This competition increased their value by more than 8 times compared to the starting prices. The most expensive lot was a 262-hectare land plot in the Kalynivka city TG. Its final price amounted to UAH 8.5 million excluding VAT (the bidding started at UAH 1.1 million). The proceeds from the online auction will go to the state and local budgets.

The winner of the auction is obliged to enter into a sublease agreement with the State Land Bank LLC, 100% owned by the state, within 20 business days . After that, within the next 5 business days, the winner has to pay the value of the asset and VAT. The winner will then receive the right to use the land plots for 14 years.

In October, ProZorro.Sale will also hold land lease auctions in Cherkasy, Volyn, Lviv, Vinnytsia, Zakarpattia, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhzhia, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Odesa regions.

