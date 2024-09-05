Ukrainian agrarians use over 150 thousand hectares of demined land since the beginning of the year - Svyrydenko

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 120002 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 122827 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 200491 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 154686 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 153436 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143190 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 199384 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112448 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 188000 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105108 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 76340 views
“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 47465 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 57808 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 86823 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 65059 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 200491 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 199384 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 188000 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 214720 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 202781 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 18700 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 150375 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 149586 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 153640 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 144547 views
Actual
Ukrainian agrarians use over 150 thousand hectares of demined land since the beginning of the year - Svyrydenko

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20934 views

Yulia Svyrydenko reported that farmers have used 150 thousand hectares of mine-cleared arable land. Ukraine exported 69.86 million tons of grains and oilseeds in 2023/2024, increasing supplies to Africa.

Ukrainian farmers are already using more than 150 thousand hectares of arable land that has been inspected, cleared or mined by sappers. This was stated by the First Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine - Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko, reports UNN.

Details 

Svyrydenko spoke during a thematic conference on the implementation of the agreements reached at the Global Peace Summit, held online with the participation of the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak.

Representatives of 75 partner countries and international organizations from different regions of the world, the Government of Ukraine and the Office of the President of Ukraine joined the event dedicated to the implementation of the Food Security clause of the Peace Formula.

As Yulia Svyrydenko emphasized, cleaning up and returning valuable agricultural land to use is one of the Government's key tasks to improve food security in the world.

Government decides to accelerate humanitarian demining03.09.24, 12:52 • 24342 views

Thanks to the support of our partners, we are strengthening our mine action capabilities. Today, there are 51 certified operators in Ukraine. To speed up land clearance, the Government compensates farmers for demining costs. We have already received 137 applications for compensation for demining of land with a total area of more than 17 thousand hectares. In October, a conference on demining will be held in Switzerland, and we expect our partners to continue to support our efforts

- Yulia Svyrydenko said. 

Another equally important area is shipping safety.

Svyrydenko noted that Ukraine continues to be one of the  guarantors of food security in the world, thanks to the fact that it was able to restore the supply of Ukrainian food through the ports of Greater Odesa. 

In particular, in the 2023/2024 season, Ukraine:

  • exported a total of 69.86 mln tons of grains, oilseeds and oils. For example, corn exports increased by 0.8% compared to 2022/2023, wheat by 9%, and sunflower by 22.8%.
  • supplied agricultural products to 39 African countries. Exports of wheat to Africa increased by 40.6% and sunflower oil by 153.1%. 
  • increased exports from ports hundreds of times compared to September 2023. In the first half of 2024, the ports of Odesa, Pivdennyi and Chornomorsk handled 47.2 million tons of cargo due to stable navigation.

At the same time, Russia continues to try to destroy Ukraine's port infrastructure.

Therefore, we continue our work with partners to protect the basic principles of freedom of navigation

- emphasized Yulia Svyrydenko

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers has increased the amount of compensation for the cost of demining agricultural land to 100%.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

EconomyAgronomy news

