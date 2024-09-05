Ukrainian agrarians use over 150 thousand hectares of demined land since the beginning of the year - Svyrydenko

Ukrainian farmers are already using more than 150 thousand hectares of arable land that has been inspected, cleared or mined by sappers. This was stated by the First Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine - Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko, reports UNN.

Svyrydenko spoke during a thematic conference on the implementation of the agreements reached at the Global Peace Summit, held online with the participation of the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak.

Representatives of 75 partner countries and international organizations from different regions of the world, the Government of Ukraine and the Office of the President of Ukraine joined the event dedicated to the implementation of the Food Security clause of the Peace Formula.

As Yulia Svyrydenko emphasized, cleaning up and returning valuable agricultural land to use is one of the Government's key tasks to improve food security in the world.

Government decides to accelerate humanitarian demining

Thanks to the support of our partners, we are strengthening our mine action capabilities. Today, there are 51 certified operators in Ukraine. To speed up land clearance, the Government compensates farmers for demining costs. We have already received 137 applications for compensation for demining of land with a total area of more than 17 thousand hectares. In October, a conference on demining will be held in Switzerland, and we expect our partners to continue to support our efforts - Yulia Svyrydenko said.

Another equally important area is shipping safety.

Svyrydenko noted that Ukraine continues to be one of the guarantors of food security in the world, thanks to the fact that it was able to restore the supply of Ukrainian food through the ports of Greater Odesa.

In particular, in the 2023/2024 season, Ukraine:

exported a total of 69.86 mln tons of grains, oilseeds and oils. For example, corn exports increased by 0.8% compared to 2022/2023, wheat by 9%, and sunflower by 22.8%.

supplied agricultural products to 39 African countries. Exports of wheat to Africa increased by 40.6% and sunflower oil by 153.1%.

increased exports from ports hundreds of times compared to September 2023. In the first half of 2024, the ports of Odesa, Pivdennyi and Chornomorsk handled 47.2 million tons of cargo due to stable navigation.

At the same time, Russia continues to try to destroy Ukraine's port infrastructure.

Therefore, we continue our work with partners to protect the basic principles of freedom of navigation - emphasized Yulia Svyrydenko

The Cabinet of Ministers has increased the amount of compensation for the cost of demining agricultural land to 100%.