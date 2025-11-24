Kyivan burned the car of his ex-girlfriend's new partner, trying to rekindle the relationship

In Kyiv, police detained a man who completely burned down the car of his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend. The perpetrator tried to rekindle the relationship, but when the woman refused him, he set fire to her new husband's car - UNN reports with reference to the Kyiv police.

The police received a report that a car was on fire near a high-rise building in Kyiv. When law enforcement officers and firefighters arrived at the scene, the Hyundai car was completely destroyed by fire.

Investigators found out that a 49-year-old Kyiv resident, a resident of the Holosiivskyi district, was involved in the arson. He arrived with a canister of gasoline shortly before setting fire to the car. After breaking the car window, which belonged to the head of a department at one of the capital's universities and his ex-girlfriend's new husband, he poured gasoline into the car's interior and set it on fire. As a result, not only the vehicle was damaged, but also the perpetrator's hand, who suffered burns.

Law enforcement officers detained him and informed him of the suspicion. The man faces 10 years in prison.

The suspect was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. He explained that he wanted to take revenge on his ex-partner's new boyfriend in this way, as he still had feelings for the woman.